Transcript for Pamela Smart maintains her innocence 30 years after her teen lover killed husband

Reporter: In 1991, all eyes were on 23-year-old Pamela smart, about to go on trial for being an accomplice to murder, inciting her teenaged lover to commit murder. Pamela smart is on trial in what seems like a plot to a very bad movie. According to the state, Billy Flinn committed murder because Pam smart put him up to it, luring him with money and sex. But according to the defense, Billy Flinn committed murder out of a jealous rage. Reporter: The defense argued that Pamela tried to end her relationship with Billy, so he took retribution by killing her husband. The prosecutors made a plea deal agreement with piece Randall and Billy Flinn, the two who had actually committed the murder. Reporter: The get away driver also cut a deal. By pleading guilty and agreeing to testify, they had a chance at getting out of jail someday, and they took it. Reporter: At Pamela's trial, the three boys take the stand and testify against her. Saying that she planned the murder. Billy admits to pulling the trigger but says he never would have done it had Pamela not told him to. Will the defendant please rise? Reporter: After a two-week trial. Has the jury reached a verdict? Reporter: Pamela smart was found guilty to being an accomplice. I am required and do hereby sentence you to the state prison for women for the remainder of your life without the possibility of parole. It was just senseless on the spot, because that's because it was a mandatory sentence. Tonight, three years later, Pamela smart. Reporter: Pamela sat down with Diane sawyer for that first interview. I didn't really consider Billy to be a kid. I guess age wise he was. But I felt that he was more mature. Reporter: She also got the only interview ever with Billy I was still in love with Pam. That trial was one of the hard east things I've ever done in my life ever. I guess it's hard for a lot of people to think that you could do something like that for love. That was the whole world to me that day. I fell in love with her. She was really all I had, you know. Reporter: In the years since, Pamela appealed her case to no avail. Currently, she's housed at the Bedford hills correctional facility in New York where she's received two masters degrees, tutors other prisoners and takes part in prison ministry. The boys, Billy Flinn himself, served long sentences and are now free E. Even if you believe she's guilty, which I don't, the actual killers who said yes, we murdered him, are walking around and having their lives, and she deserves better. Reporter: Pamela has had to watch as other women who actually fired the bullets that killed their victims walk out of prison after serving less time than she. Carolyn warmus, the infamous fatal attraction murderer who shot her husband nine times now out after serving 27 years. And Margaret Rudin was out today. Pamela's supporters still trying to help her win freedom. Dear governor sanunu. It was peppered with testimonials from all kinds of Her time is spent in helping other inmates, Ed kating and inspiring them. I was struck by the letters of support. I was struck by how well she's conducted herself in prison. Then I got to the memo that she personally wrote. Although I never wanted nor asked Mr. Flinn to murder Greg. She claims she had no involvement with his death. How do I trust S hasn't even come to terms with her own responsibility for the death of her husband? The vote was four against giving her any depend of sentence relief and one abstention. Reporter: Mandatory life without parole sentences like Pamela's are now being re-examined through second Second look means that a reviewing board will look at offenders that have gotten very long sentences and will determine whether the sentence should be reduced. Reporter: 21 states and Washington, D.C. Have introduced second look bills. New Hampshire has yet to pick up a second lookebill but Pam smart is hopeful they will. Even though I didn't ask Billy Flinn to kill my husband nor did I want him to, if I hadn't had the relationship I had with him my husband would still be alive. So I take responsibility for his death. Reporter: What does redemption mean to you? It means that we don't define people by the very worst thing they've ever done in life. It means people change. People grow, and they evolve over time.

