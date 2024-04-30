Some people with autism allege roadblocks to serving in the military

The Department of Defense's policy to disqualify applicants with autism may prevent some qualified candidates from joining the military, according to some families.

April 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live