Transcript for Pete Buttigieg on becoming a viable contender in the 2020 Democratic field

Do you think you're ready to be president right now. I would run for president I didn't think I ever ready. I mean I'm in the top tier of a candidacy. Mix of two dozen people. Almost all of whom. Were dramatically. More famous and well funded than I was six months ago. It's fast my love. What happened here in south man was after I came out. Every elected with 80% of the vote in a socially conservative community. Because people were more interested in the fact that the city was coming back and the way that I'd served this community. I believe the same will happen at the national level this country. Has shown time and time again its ability to out grow prejudices. If you don't get the nomination. We do. Plans to win.

