Pete Buttigieg's friends on what he was like when he was in high school and college

More
Buttigieg's Harvard classmates Steven Koh and Andy Frank as well as childhood friend Mike Deogracias share memories about the 2020 candidate.
1:15 | 09/11/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pete Buttigieg's friends on what he was like when he was in high school and college
My name is duke coach and I was tutors are made for all four years of college she was also my bunk mates on the very first night. Five or six other us all it together all three years of college. And within that group Peter was really the one who is the keeper of the traditions Q for the. Many think I went to Harvard with keep an Egyptian I certainly felt that I could measure its. To people he was still has been the most time. Intelligent and thoughtful thoughtful. People in college and it's Mike their prices and went I ask what meters by remember meeting all of says there's storm made snow or wherever it was cut. Corky. Saturday there's something I've it is excuse me five seconds. At some point here acquired pitchers do an Australian. Aboriginal. And not only could you generate home with a but he also taught himself circular read expected to continuously breathed in and out. While blowing on the dangers do which meant that he could hold this note continuously and forever NC. Classic Peter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

