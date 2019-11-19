Transcript for Police body camera shows moment abducted 8-year-old girl is found alive: Part 2

Reporter: It's nearly 2:00 in the morning in Fort Worth, Texas. Eight hours into the manhunt to find a kidnapper and to rescue the little girl he abducted. At this moment, a 911 call has police racing toward hope. This officer's body camera is rolling as his squad car approaches a hotel in an outer suburb. Why don't you put your lights back on? If this guy's looking out the windows, I'm not trying to let him see that we're rolling around. Reporter: Once parked, time is of the essence. The officers must figure out if they have the right place and the right suspect. They immediately check out the vehicle reported in the 911 call and what looks like blood in the front passenger seat. Armed with the room number from the original 911 call, the officer with the body camera heads inside. Only to find the front desk shuttered for the night. Can you can get me in real quick? Can you get me in real quick? Do you work here? Yes. Do you have the room information for room 333? I need it like fast. Okay. Reporter: Provided in that paperwork, a copy of the man's license. 224 adb. It matches the description. Reporter: At this point just minutes after arriving on scene, a group of police and task force agents have enough information to make an attempt to get inside room 333. They of course were exposing themselves to dangers. We knew very little about the subject. We didn't know if he was sitting behind there with a rifle. Open the door. But I seriously doubt if any of them even give it a passing thought. Their mission at that point in their lives was to get in that door and find that girl. Open the door! Police department! Open the door! Hold on, man. I'm getting dressed. Open the Door! Break it. Open it! . Hands! Let me see your hands! Step out here! Step out! Reporter: The suspect is pulled out of the room. The team then rushes in searching for the girl, who is nowhere to be seen. Here she is! Got her. We got her. We got her. We got her. Reporter: The officers' relief and excitement clear as they tell everyone, the girl is here and alive. Whoo! In custody. We have her. . The little girl had been forced to hide in a storage bucket, covered in dirty laundry. It was the same trick that worked the first time police searched room 333 but did not work this time. We got her! The subject had actually threatened the victim -- We need amt -- -- That he was going to harm her and her family if she made any sort of outcry or tried to notify the police. Can we get her out? Come on, sweetheart. You're okay? Yeah. You're safe. We've got you. You're going to be okay. . Reporter: Their excitement clearly tempered by the anger and anxiety that someone would kidnap and attack a child. Let's get her in here so she can sit down. Do me a favor. Reporter: That man right there, the good samaritan who made the 911 call, a pastor who actually knows the family. On the phone with the girl's dad. Delivering the good news. Police officer M 727. What's the address? Reporter: Back at the call and dispatch center crystal Merrill finally found out what Oh, man. It was like a tochb bricks had been knocked off of me. I took a moment. I did cry at work, like after they called the girl. I think it was just because my adrenaline was so high and a sense of like oh, we found her. Reporter: She got emotional again when she got home. Realizing her determination helped return a child to her mother's loving arms. I went straight in and I just hugged my babies and I was crying. I'm getting emotional now thinking about it. And I was crying. It was just a lot. You could just think oh, that could have been me. And it was good to know my babies were at home. But that little girl, she didn't get to -- she wasn't at home with her mom. She wasn't safe. But thanks to you, she was. Now. I just say it was -- it was god. God. God led all of that. I went home, and I sat down at the breakfast table. And everything that I wouldn't allow myself to feel that night, it hit me and I felt it. Reporter: Were you able to hug your kids? Yes. Yes. Very much so. Reporter: In the aftermath of the arrest, U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy cox picked up the case. I'm a mother of three children, all girls, one of whom is an 8-year-old, just like the victim in this case. Reporter: You're kidding. No. And so to me, it was important to bring this particular defendant to justice. Reporter: Nealy cox tried the case personally, getting an indictment on federal kidnapping charges. Reporter: Did you find yourselves in -- in brief moments thinking about what the mom was going through? Oh, absolutely. I mean, we -- we met with the family, who is just so courageousnd inspirational to me personally about how they were dealing with this. Reporter: The 51-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty. But in court, Nealy cox played parts of his police interrogation tape. I scoped it out pretty good. Reporter: Where he admitted to kidnapping the girl. It took a jury just 10 minutes to convict him. Life in prison. Nobody's ever going to be victimized by this man again. If you're sitting at home and that amber alert goes off on your phone, it doesn't mean you can't do something. Reporter: Nealy cox says the case has had a profound impact on not just her but everyone involved. Especially those officers there at the rescue. And some of them are still dealing with the memories of that day. They really dealt with it like they would their own child and finding this child. Reporter: But for Erin Nealy cox, Amelia Heise, crystal Merrill, and all those officers the real measure of success is not found in a courtroom. It's making sure that the youngest hero, a little girl who was kidnapped and terrorized, can do more than just survive, she can thrive. She's definitely the hero of this story. She's -- she's doing great. I mean, she's incredibly resilient. She's got love of a strong family, who are just as brave as she is. And I, like you, think she's going to do extraordinary things one day. I know that she's going to be with me for the rest of my life. I look forward to seeing her grow and to see her experience all the wonderful things that life can -- can give to her from here on out. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Pierre Thomas in Fort Worth, Texas. May your holidays glow bright and all your dreams take flight. Lease the C 300 Sedan for just $399 a month at the Mercedes-Benz Winter Event. Hurry in today. My gums are irritated. I don't have to worry about that, do I? Harmful bacteria lurk just below the gum line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.