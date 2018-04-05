-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani says Trump repaid Michael Cohen $130K
-
Now Playing: Giuliani: Trump reimbursed personal lawyer for 130K Stormy payment
-
Now Playing: Trump praises Michael Cohen on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to FBI raid on Michael Cohen
-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti on Trump's admission of Cohen's work in settlement
-
Now Playing: Celine Dion performs with a hilarious dancing Deadpool
-
Now Playing: Olympic skater Adam Rippon on becoming a voice for the LGBTQ community
-
Now Playing: Celebrities criticize Kanye West's slavery comments
-
Now Playing: Scientists use satellite tags to monitor Amazon River's living legend, pink dolphins
-
Now Playing: Adam Rippon on skipping the White House visit
-
Now Playing: Adam Rippon on giving himself the title of 'America's sweetheart'
-
Now Playing: Inside Disney World's Toy Story Land
-
Now Playing: Kanye West speaks out on politics, slavery and more
-
Now Playing: From donkey milk to snail mucus, the secret behind the rising popularity of K-Beauty
-
Now Playing: Former NFL cheerleaders say they're fighting back against gender discrimination
-
Now Playing: Tracking the Amazon's rare pink dolphins
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin defends comic Michelle Wolf after WHCD jokes backlash
-
Now Playing: How Kim Kardashian's makeup artist got the job and started his career
-
Now Playing: Caravan migrants seeking asylum refused US entry