Transcript for Prince Harry returns to UK for Prince Philip’s funeral amid royal family rift

Reporter: A nation and a queen prepared to say good-bye to Elizabeth's beloved husband. The palace releasing this never before seen picture of queen Elizabeth and her prince, the duke of Edinburgh. The family gathering at Windsor castle, supporting the monarch as he carries on her duties without the man who's been at her side over 73 years. What an outpouring of love we've seen led by members of the royal family. Reporter: This land rover modified by prince Philip himself will carry his casket. Prince Charles, princess Anne, and grandsons will follow. Prince William and prince Harry are set to walk behind the casket, the brothers joining forces publicly for the first time in a year. They won't be standing together. Their cousin, Peter Phillips, will walk between them. Much has been said about the brothers not standing shoulder to shoulder. But this is a family that really thinks about protocol. This is about establishing a sort of uniform procession with the oldest leading that walk and ichiro. And this is also not the first time Harry and William haven't walked side by side at a they were yards apart at the queen mother's funeral and also didn't walk by each other at princess Diana's funeral. Reporter: It will be the first time prince Harry has been seen in public with his family since he and wife Meghan relocated to the U.S. The ceremony comes six weeks after the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey where the couple claimed a member of the royal family questioned how dark their child's skin would be. Meghan shared there was a conversation about Archie's skin what was that conversation? That conversation I'm never going to share. There was a lot of hurt in the royal family after the Oprah interview aired. But this is the one time where people will truly leave the family drama to one side and focus on what matters. Reporter: The ceremony will take place at St. George's chapel at St. Wind door castle and it will be clod to the public, attended by close family and friends, a total of 30 guests. With the threat of covid still looming, the queen will sit alone in St. George's castle. The 30 in attendance, including her majesty, will wear masks. In the week since he's passed, his family has offered loving tributes to their father and grandfather. My dear papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him. Reporter: Known for his quick wit and zest for life, prince Philip lived every moment of his 99 years to the fulest. He was a stalwart of the British monarchy who lived an extraordinary life. Dashingly handsome and full of vitality, a brave war hero who captured the heart of a princess. They first met in 1939. 13-year-old princess Elizabeth visiting a naval college, seeing preference Philip in the British royal Navy. He had been very dashing as a young man. And I think that's why the queen was so madly in love with him, right the way through her life with him. Reporter: Philip was born a prince, but it was far from a fairytale childhood. His family fled war and revolution in Greece when he was just a baby. He spent his early years in exile. His mother later suffered a mental health breakdown and withdrew to a religious order. His father mostly absent, he died penniless in 1944. His boarding school in Scotland was his one source of stability. After joining the royal Navy, he distinguished himself in world War II. Prince Philip was serving with the British forces and Elizabeth was writing to him. When he returned from the war, that was really when their romance blossomed and he started to visit Buckingham palace. People around them could really see that this was starting to turn into something, and this was quite significant. The day of the wedding, and immense crowds -- Reporter: The two married in November of 1947 when she was just 21 years old. Five years later, after the sudden death of her father, king George VI, Elizabeth ascended to the throne. At her coronation, Philip knelt at the feet of his young wife. I, Philip, will become your link man of life and limb -- My grandfather had a very successful career in the Navy. He gave it all up to do his job, to be there to support the queen. Reporter: In 2011, he spoke to the bbc about the challenges of those early years. The problem is, of course, it was still recognized what the niche was. And to try and grow into it. And that was by trial and error. There was no precedent. So your first duty, first and foremost, was support the queen? What does that involve? Helping her, supporting her, doing anything that is valuable to her. Reporter: Prince Philip's gradual acceptance of his duty vividly portrayed in the Netflix series "The crown." She is the job. She is the essence of your duty. I understand, sir. Reporter: While famously walking two steps behind his queen, in life Philip and Elizabeth were in lockstep as equal partners, raising four children in a loving, enduring marriage. Behind the scenes, Philip was very much the head of the family. And he was also really a family man. Family members would often turn to him when they wanted advice. Reporter: He was a unfailing source of support for his wife as she carried the burden of the state on her shoulders. He was the only person who was able to tease her. And slightly mock her up, help her through the difficult times. Reporter: Prince Philip supported more than 800 charities. He made more than 620 solo visits to 143 countries. Traveling thousands of miles around the world with the queen on tours and state visits, but never grabbing the spotlight for himself. It must have been quite the thing for him being in the shadow, being the support hi does it fantastically well, he's never complained. It's obvious for all of us and should be obvious to everyone else that sees it is the fact that without him, you know, she would be slightly lost, I think. Reporter: The duke of Edinburgh koorve are carved out a new role for the monarchy. He was a modernizer, changed the royal family, to be more in step with society that people were living. Reporter: He retired from public duties in 2017. He spent his final days at Windsor castle with his wife, the queen. A comforting thought in this troubled time, the pair were able to shield together from the pandemic. In the last year of his life, Elizabeth had the love of her life all to herself. Our thanks to James. And a programming note, tune in tomorrow morning for complete coverage of the royal funeral, 9:30 A.M., 8:30 central, right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.