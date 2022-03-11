'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' returns for new generation of fans

The revival of "The Proud Family" is now streaming on Disney Plus. ABC News spoke to the show's cast, including Kyla Pratt, who reprises her role as Penny Proud after 17 years.

