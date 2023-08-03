Rap duo Lil Mike and Funny Bone open up about latest work

The Native American brothers have been rapping since they were 14 and are recurring cast members of the hit show "Reservation Dogs."

August 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live