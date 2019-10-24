Transcript for Remembering Lauren Brennan

Lauren Brennan's smile warmed peoples' hearts. A friend described her as "Goodness and light rolled into one human being." She passed away this week after battling ovarian cancer. Lauren was a part of the ABC news family for 16 years, working at almost every show at the network, saying "Yes" to every challenge thrown her way. Beloved by everyone, especially cherished by her colleagues at "2020." One saying she would tell silly jokes, and inject a smile into any situation. Her laughter could make any situation lighter and brighter. But most of all, she was a true friend in every sense of the word. Lauren adored her husband Jerry and their miracle twins, Aubrey and mason, born 4 months premature, weighing just over a pound each. Lauren was their tireless advocate, now two and half, they are thriving. They are her legacay, their lives a gift Lauren left for the world. Reporter: We miss you, Lauren. That's "Nightline." Thanks for the company, America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.