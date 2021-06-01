Transcript for Did Republicans turn out to vote red in Georgia’s runoffs?

And with more on the crucial Georgia senate runoff elections, earlier this evening I spoke with Chris Christie, former Republican governor of new Jersey, Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago and democratic adviser, Yvette Simpson, CEO of democracy for America, and Sara Fagen, Republican strategist. Governor Christie, we were told to expect a red mirage, yet early vote count went blue, basically favoring Democrats, then tightened for the what do you see in the tabulations tonight, and how much does president trump own a victory or a defeat tonight? I never thought there was going to be a red mirage. The early vote and mail-in vote was being reported first. The Democrats were well ahead. Then the Republicans moved ahead during the evening when the vote that was cast today was counted. So we're going to see what happens when all the votes are counted. You know, listen. I think as far as president trump's concerned, most of these races come down to the candidates themselves. But when you're leader of the party, if you win, you get credit. If you lose, you get blame. Yvette, let me ask you. Democrats clearly doubled down on the ground game and get out the vote efforts using the Stacey Abrams playbook. How do you think that strategy is playing out? I think it's a winning strategy. When you think about the fact that they could have just taken the ball and gone home after a victory in November and people would have said, great job, Georgia's blue. What they did was they saw a new opportunity to register new voters. Tens of thousands of voters who would have turned 18 on election day, who qualified to register, were registered. A lot of folks who didn't vote in November registered. They went back out to people during a pandemic. I want to talk about the fact that they didn't ignore black voters in rural Georgia, which are very, very important voters that often get forgotten when we talk about rural voters. They doubled down. People are getting tired of people telling them to vote. It's working, and I think ultimately it did. Particularly our ability to bank those early votes and quite a few people who showed up on election day today as well. Give us a picture of what's truly at stake. Taking the gavel in the senate translates into policy issues that may or may not get a green light for the Biden administration. If the Democrats win, a lot of things you didn't think were possible, you can start to shape a bipartisan majority to get if you didn't win, you ask senator Mcconnell and his answer would be take a hike. Things you can do legislatively and it carries more weight. There is a governing metropolitan majority for Democrats between urban and suburban voters. You can see it played out in Pennsylvania in Michigan in Georgia, Arizona. That's the biggest change that's happened between 2016 when Republicans won the suburbs to 2020 where Democrats won the suburbs with a strong urban foundation. Sara, let me bring you in. Speaking of president trump, Kelly Loeffler has been one of president trump's strongest defenders, said she'd object to the certification of the electoral college results how do you think this will play out for her? I think hers is the much higher hurdle. I think there's some people have projected that she's unlikely to win her seat. So I think that that hurt her with suburban voters. Of course, Democrats have done very well in this election. It remains to be seen whether they're renting suburban voters or whether there's a shift that's going to stick with the democratic party for a longer period of time. But I think she hurt herself with those voters. Even when you're not going to win a county, you know, whether you get 30% of the county or 38% of the county makes a huge difference in a state like Georgia. And so I don't think that has helped her. Yvette, that's an interesting premonition from Sara. Let me get you to ponder a bit about control of the senate. Clearly it can determine President-Elect Biden's cabinet confirmations, judicial appointments. Not to mention his legislative priorities. It's a major win. When you think about the fact that there is still hundreds of bills that pass the house, many of them bipartisan, that are sitting on Mitch Mcconnell's desk. At the very least, he was -- he's guilty of inaction. At the worst, obstruction. I think the fact that we will at least be able to get things through shows I think a strong, strong opportunity with these two seats we're looking forward to. I think the first order of business really is this covid relief parkage. We think about the fact that I think what unifies Republicans and Democrats right now is the impact of this pandemic on people. Whether they're from rural America, urban America, whether they're "R" or "D." Hopefully we can get Mitch Mcconnell to take a couple of seats, sit down and actually have a democratic majority, hopefully we can get some covid relief that will help all Americans that are struggling right now. Rahm, all eyes will be on vp pence tomorrow as he presides over that ceremony that will certify President-Elect Biden's victory. President trump openly urged him to throw a wrench into the process. He's going to play it straight because he knows there is no other choice. His role is just to read what's in the envelope. He can't determine whether to read it or not. I also think, though, symbolically this battle is about the soul of the Republican party. Are you going to follow the rule of law? Are you going to be a true federalist, believing in states' ability to be determinative of their own election and their own election laws? Or are you going to say we're not going to follow not only the rule of law but the very core principle of the country, which is the public, the citizens, decide who governs, not who the governor decides who gets to Governor Christie, you've been a confidant of the president. What do you think his refusal to accept reality has been to our democracy and the Republican party writ large, not only tonight's results but into the future? The president has failed to show evidence that this election was stolen, and that's why tomorrow Joe Biden will be confirmed. In 2000, Democrats objected to the election. And voted to withhold orida electoral votes from George W. Bush. In 2005, they objected and some Democrats voted to withhold Ohio's electoral votes from George W. Bush. And in 2016, there were Democrats who objected and voted against awarding electoral votes to Donald Trump. This now happened four times, after tomorrow in the last 20 years. So I think that we're being a little breathless to talk about the long-term ramifications for our democracy, because I don't think there will be any. That will have to be the final note. Chris Christie, thank you. Rahm, Yvette, Sara, the fab four, appreciate your time and

