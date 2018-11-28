-
Now Playing: Tensions rise in violence at border town of Tijuana
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens Mexico: 'We will close' the whole US border
-
Now Playing: Trump calls on Mexico to 'stop the caravans'
-
Now Playing: Amanda Bynes opens up about past drug use, quitting acting and getting sober
-
Now Playing: Stars of 'Creed II' on bringing a love of boxing movies to a new generation
-
Now Playing: Inside one of Texas' largest mass casualty drills
-
Now Playing: Costa Rica rafting tragedy survivors, victims families warn of lax regulations
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's journey from Hollywood actress to British royalty
-
Now Playing: N.D.'s Native Americans say new law blocks many of their population's right to vote
-
Now Playing: The mystery surrounding the Lion Air jet crash
-
Now Playing: Steve Carell, Timothee Chalamet on true story of family struggling with addiction
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin arrested for assault in New York City
-
Now Playing: Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams make final push in tight Georgia governor's race
-
Now Playing: In Wisconsin, farmers struggling to make ends meet may play vital role in midterms
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders on what it'll take for a 'blue wave' to hit Congress
-
Now Playing: Attacking the vote: how American votes can be 'hacked'
-
Now Playing: US soldier killed in Afghanistan had one message for US ahead of midterms: Vote
-
Now Playing: Monica Lewinsky's affair with Bill Clinton re-examined
-
Now Playing: Karlie Kloss, from supermodel to coding coach for girls
-
Now Playing: 'Everything we've worked for.. gone': Santa Rosa remembers fire one year later:Part 1