Rhiannon Giddens on collaborating with Beyoncé on 'Cowboy Carter'

Rhiannon Giddens, one of the musicians on "Texas Hold 'Em" talks about how she looks to reclaim the Black history of the banjo, as Beyoncé's country debut sparks both controversy and praise.

March 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live