Transcript for RNC Night 1: Political experts discuss the 1st night of the 2020 RNC

nightline, your voice, your vote. Now, Lindsay Davis. With our powerhouse political roundtable. Good evening everybody, we are joined now by Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, Rahm Emanuel and Republican strategist, Sarah Fagan, we have the St. Louis capitol that pointed guns outside of their home at black lives matterer protesters and that Donald Trump is the defender of western civilization, there was a lot of playing to the base. Do you think this was an effective strategy for opening night, governor? No, I think the most effective speech of the night by far was Tim Scott. And I think it was effective not only because the content that Tim spoke about was reaching out to people beyond just the base of our party. But it remained consistent with the principals that the party has stood for, for a long time. But most importantly it was authentic. Tim Scott came across as just who he is. Which is a person who got raised in a family that cared about certain values, said he didn't, was not always on a straight line up. Talked about failing out of school. Focusing on the wrong things. But that he came back and built himself up to be a United States senator from South Carolina. That's the kind of hopeful thing you want to hear in this campaign along with those principals that he talked about that he thinks president trump will stand for and Joe Biden so, I think he was by far. It was a great way to end the you want to end strong and ended strong with Tim Scott. Some of the earlier stuff, I could have done without. Rahm, this is a moment that you agree with the governor? Do we have to do it on TV? Yes! Yes! Tim Scott stood out because everyone else was carnage and rant and rage, and it was all base talk and that's all it did. Tim Scott tried to make the party go beyond the base to a more expansive note. And it stood out and it was a great speech, but everything else proceeding it was so narrow cast what I find interesting about the thing, is everything that they are talking about is happening right now under Donald crime in the streets, Donald Trump is the president of the United States. Rage and violence is happening. Donald Trump, loss of jobs, Donald Trump. It not like a future they are painting, it's this reality right now, it's why his re-election is in trouble. Tim Scott criticized Biden for his policies, you did not hear much about racial justice but you heard a lot about law and order. How are the Republicans addressing it differently than Democrats? By not addressing it at all. Tim Scott did not talk about why so many black people don't support the person he supports. Because he doesn't want to acknowledge the amount of hate and racist division that trump has engendered, the things that he has said out of his mouth and the things around him that are being said. He is not talking about the death of black men at the hand of police officers. I would love to live in Tim Scott's world where you can go from cotton to congress. Bought there's black people being shot in the streets that do not have that perspective. If it was the president's objective to get more black people in the tent, I don't think he did that. How do you think the president effectively pivots ask the incumbant? He needs to layout an agenda for the next four years. We will hear it Thursday night. And I hope for the sake of his election and the party, that he does. That but here's the thing that I think is often under reported about trump. We get very focused on the persona of trump. He has at times said divisive things and gets on Twitter and vents his emotion. There's a flip side to that personality which is he is also a bull dozer, when he wants to get something done, he gets it maybe sometims people don't like what he says because he is blunt and district. But he has a way of getting what he wants done and he should talk more about the things he is successful at. It can be difficult to oust the incumbent, the last to do it was Bill Clinton. Rahm, if you were talking to Biden, what would you tell him how to exploit the coronavirus, the president's weakness? You focus on the lack of administration and the consequence of to your life, job, health care in in -- in the middle of the public health care crisis, he is trying to take the health care away. At the end of the day, when a president is running for re-election, everything else aside, do you want to stay this course, or do you want to get off this road on another road. At the end of the day, it's either stay, or change. And right now, whether it's a covid, the economy, or the things going on in society, nothing calls for four more years of the same. Had they are trying to get people to look through the rear view mirror as if it's a projection forward. Look what we did before covid came here. I don't think a retrospective election is going to work. And I came up under bill Clinton, who's motto was don't stop thinking about tomorrow. America is about the future. One of the other good moments of the evening, besides Tim Scott's speech was early on, there was a video on about all the Americans coming together to produce ppe, you saw shots and images of GE workers building ventilators, it was all about trump talking about America and the Americans that came together to help their fellow citizens to help the fighting of the disease. We need to see more of that. Retrospective discussion is only important in that it validates his future promises. So when he says, I will build the economy back again, people are more likely to believe that because they saw what he did in the first part of his term and when we talked about racial justice tonight, this was the president that got criminal justice reform and a big step towards criminal justice reform and that is going to disproportionately impact folks who have been in prison and are going to get it of prison earlier now or avoid prison all together because of the reforms. So, the retrospective nature of this is important when he makes future promises on Thursday night. Right now, the retrospect is being done, give him credit, not for the credit for the perspective of the future. There's no the next sentence. That's what I'm saying, this retrospective portion of it is only valuable to him -- I cannot agree. -- It's only valuable to him on Thursday night if he does what Sarah talked about and I talked about before, which is layout the vision for the next four years. If you were to send president trump another memo, we will see if he uses it or not. What would be your advice as far as how he reached beyond the base? You have to talk about bigger things for the country that you want to help make happen over the next four years, that's the way to do it, Lindsay. Elections are always about tomorrow. Rahm is right, they are always about the future, they are not about the past. That is all the time that we have. Thank you so much to our political team.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.