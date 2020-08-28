RNC Night 4: Trump officially accepts Republican nomination

The president spoke amid outcry over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, and while Texas and Louisiana deal with catastrophic storm damage. Ben Carson and Mitch McConnell also spoke.
7:31 | 08/28/20

