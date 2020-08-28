Now Playing: President Donald Trump delivers speech at the 2020 RNC

Now Playing: RNC Night 3: Mike Pence takes the stage, experts discuss third night of RNC

Now Playing: Hurricane Laura barrels down on Texas, Louisiana as a monster storm

Now Playing: RNC Night 2: Experts break down key points of RNC’s second night

Now Playing: RNC Night 2: Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo speak

Now Playing: RNC Night 1: Political experts discuss the 1st night of the 2020 RNC

Now Playing: RNC Night 1: GOP formally nominates Trump to 2nd term, Nikki Haley, Trump Jr. speak

Now Playing: DNC Night 4: Political experts discuss the final night of the 2020 DNC

Now Playing: DNC Night 4: Joe Biden officially accepts presidential nomination

Now Playing: DNC Night 3: Political experts discuss night’s biggest moments

Now Playing: DNC Night 3: Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination, Obama and Clinton speak

Now Playing: DNC Night 2: Biden reaches delegate count to be Dem presidential candidate

Now Playing: DNC Night 2: Political experts discuss Democrats' theme of leadership

Now Playing: Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders kick off Democratic National Convention

Now Playing: Experts break down first day of the DNC

Now Playing: COVID-19 survivors challenged by recovery as complications of virus linger: Part 2

Now Playing: COVID-19 survivors recount battling severe illness early on in the pandemic: Part 1

Now Playing: Families left to find their own solutions as lawmakers debate unemployment aid