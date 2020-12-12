Transcript for Why Rodney Reed was convicted in Stacey Stites' murder: Part 1

There are very few markers, and this one to be a young girl was active in her church, this would be the last person most people would believe would be involved in crime. I think it's pretty hard for an African-American man to be accused of raping and murdering a white woman in the state of Texas, be found guilty and not receive the death penalty. T Rodney reed conviction circus that continues is an absurd fiasco. It's a typical small Texas town. Interracial dating in the wn in the 90s exited but it was something that was hidden and it was dangerous. This morning, 19-year-old Stacy Lee stykes was reported Family members came from all corners of Texas to comfort the mother, she lost her youngest, Stacy Lee. She had her plans and now somebody has taken that away. I you just about got it. Where am I? Yeah. Grab hold? Got to go? It's been 24 years that you lost your daughter, Stacy. Yep, that soul was more precious to me than mine. I was friends with Stacy in high school. And she was funny. She was always cracking jokes. She didn't really take a lot of things seriously. She was always in thement. She was looking for what everyone does, young love. Go away. Every year, smithwell has their jamborie, that is where she met Jimmy. That's the picture of her and him, that was at his graduatation, when he became a policeman. Stacy moved in with Jimmy in his apartment up stairs and Carol lived in the same building down stairs. They moved in together, and they said, we are engaged, we are getting married. She was wanting to make more money for her wedding and went in to HEBs grocery company and they gave her her job in the produce department. And so, Stacy had to be aork early inhe morning. There was excitement in the beginning, and I think that she started seeing sides of Jimmy that he was very possessive and it was kind of his way or no and don't know that she was necessarily comfortable with that. So, I think that they started butting heads. She didn't share any concerns that she was really excited about getting married. Do you remember that night? It was normal every ever day evening stuff. We know that Jimmy was at little league practice from around 5:00 in the evening, at around 8:00 P.M., Carol saw Jimmy come home from little league practice. Carol saw Jimmy and Stacy meet outside and have an embrace outside her window. The narrative that Jimmy provides that they were home for a good part of the evening and they are sort of getting along great and then she goes to bed and he stays up and watches TV. We knew Stacy left her home at approximately 3:00 A.M., and drove Jimmy's truck as she often did, her normal route to work was on highway 21. Stacy is not one to be late to work. That is the first sign that something is wrong. They found the re truck by the high school at about 5:23 that morning. A patrol officer come across it. Roughly an hour later, about 6:45 in the G Carol gets a phone call from the grocery store, wondering where Stacy is, she has not shown up. I called Jimmy and he said, okay, I will be down in a minute. Ou sus something was wrong, immediately? No, I thought maybe his truck broke down or something. My name is David bored, I worked as a detective for the police department at the time of Stacy's disappearance. Her pickup truck was at the high school. So, I responded there, there were -- we suspectedoul play. Stacy'ses body is not discovered until 3:30 that Al side of a dirt road kind of out in the county. The way she was clothed, how her zipper was broken fromeing pulled apart, about all of the things that told us this was a classic rape cases. Stacy was strangled to death. Ty prints Thay were able to lift from the inside of the truck that were readable prints were St and Jimmy's, and yet, since that was his truck, his fingerprint bei in the truck is not evidence of him perpetrating the crime. Jimmy was absolutely considered a suspect. Any time a woman is murdered, the significant other is and should be one of the prime suspects. It's hard being the finger pointed at you, it's hard have them say, yeah, you killed it, your fiance, and you did it for these reasons or these you know, I kept in my mindt I didn't do it. What led them to eliminate Jimmy? Because of the logistic problems. His truck was found in basdrop and he was home 30 miles away. They could not figure out how he could have gotten back home. Jimmy himself has always sisisted that he is innocent. They throughly vetted all the evidence they have, and they cleared him. Stacy's murder goes unsolved for nearly year. The cops are looking at Jimmy. And maybe in a couple of other directions but nothing is really happening. They started to look at other on fenders in the area. Linda was a woman who was 19 who was abducted and beaten. The person she aaccuses of committing the offense is a man name Rodney reed. Mr.reed was arrested and later, he was released without posting a bond he was just released, Rodney resurfaced as a suspect wholly and exclusively because he tried to abduct Linda six months after Stacy's murder, and a detective told the ranger about the case and the ranger said, oh, my god that sounds like the Stites case. They did have a sample of Rodney reed's DNA in the system is. It was a match. They found that Rodney reed's DNA is identical to the DNA evidence recovered from Stacy's body. So, they basically get Rodney in to the police station on a drug related charge. But it all seems pretty much kind of a ruse, in order to ask him about Stacy. I would to push it off to the side, you know I'm one of the investigators on the Stacy Stites murder, I want to know from you, if you know the girl, if you dohen did you meet her, do you know who she is? I don't know a Stacy Stites. I heard the stuff on the news, and stuff like that, never knew that person. Never dated her? No, I haven't. It was only after they matched the DNA to somebody that they dropped Jimmy as a suspect. Rodney reed was charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and murder ofcy Stites, it became a death penalty case. The case is about to draw big attention to the small town. You have high profile names coming to his defense now. And sparked what many believe will be a long road to justice. Something's off here. Something needs to be done.

