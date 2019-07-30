Transcript for Rom Com Fest, a film festival for lovers of movies that 'spark joy, celebrate

Who can forget the moment Richard Geer snaps down that jewelry box in "Pretty woman"? Or aunt vula in "My big fat Greek wedding." He doesn't eat meat. You don't eat no meat? Reporter: Iconic moments from some of Hollywood's most beloved films. And lightly a movement has been afoot to give them their due. Take Katz deli in New York City. Oh! Reporter: Recently inviting people to relive the "When Harry met Sally" scene. I'll have what she's having. Reporter: With an "I'll have what she's having" contest, seen here on TMZ. Oh! Oh! Yes! Reporter: And here in los Angeles -- Welcome to Rom com fest. Reporter: The first ever Rom com fest. A gathering to celebrate romantic comedies and all they represent. From rainy day movie treats to a photo op for you and your besties. And special screenings of some teenage classics. This is my dream festival. It's romantic comedies and dessert. The world is so full of chaos you that kind of need a place where you can be kind of happy and gentle. It's not just you walk, in watch a movie and leave and go back to the harsh reality of the streets of Los Angeles. Reporter: Mireya burk is the 29-year-old founder behind this labor of love. I wanted to create these environments that really spark joy and celebrate love I think is so important right now. Reporter: One of the guests of honor, actor, writer and creator Rachel bloom. I'm just a girl in love of musical dramedy "Crazy ex-girlfriend." I think it's cool the Rom com is getting venerated in this way because for a long time hlt term chick flick. And thatwhat that connotes is any movie geared toward women is lesser than. Reporter: In the '90s they introduced to beloved on-screen couples like meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. She's beautiful pu she's a Reporter: Leaving us sleeplessly yearning for more. So we got mail. I have a terrible cold. Reporter: Rom coms were clearly having March moment but in the 2000s it was harder to get these movies made on the big screen. A lost studios hadn't figured out how to make a movie that worked as a film and made sense for them financially. Reporter: On the big screen "Crazy rich Asians" dominated the box office with $238 million globally. And Netflix investing in romantic comedies like the wildly popular "To all the boys I loved before." I had to make it look like somebody else wouldn't think I liked them. Reporter: Producer Matt Kaplan and his team are working on the film's sequel. ". "To all the boys I've loved before" has been seen by over 100 million households. Which is just craze xwrip. Reporter: To all the boys was the film screen adaptation of a popular young adult novel of the same name. Stories about love and family are always going to want to be told. I think now we have specific audiences like "To all the boys I loved before" where you can focus on a korean-american family is something truly special that traditional studios weren't willing to bet on. Reporter: With the emergence of streaming services like hulu and Netflix it's easier than ever to watch stuff from the comfort of your home. Theatricals are a great experience but the average 20-something or teenager doesn't have the financial situation to be able to go drop $15 to $40 on a Friday night. Reporter: The resurgence of Rom coms now making room for a new generation of writers and talent. Katie sill Berman wrote "Set it up" starring Lucy liu. What is he doing? Reporter: Shopping her script to studios around town before ultimately finding a home at It felt like everybody was coming out of the woodwork to admit this was a genre they missed and they loved at the time. Netflix ended up being the perfect place for it. Reporter: Recently she and Olivia wilde teamed up on book smart which was released on the big screen in theaters nationwide. It is very important you keep this safe. Reporter: Olivia wilde tweeted at the time saying "We are getting creamed by the big dogs out there and need your don't give studios an excuse not to greenlight movies made by and about women." Wilde acknowledging the challenge of getting female storylines greenlit and also filling theaters. I think there's room for both the theater experience and streaming. I'm still excited to watch hulu's new "Four weddings and a funeral" which is amazing. But I also am so excited to go to the theater and see a romantic comedy. Reporter: Returning us to a place where love conquers all. We're back at romcom fest where fans say the genre's never left. I think we relate those themes where a lot of chaos can be going on but you can sit at home and watch "To all the boys loved before" and be like the world is beautiful. One of her favorite romcomes never been kissed before a delighted audience. They're fun. You get to laugh and be with friends. And everybody release enjoys it. The creator of romcom fest says she hopes to expand the event next year.

