'Rust' movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez sentenced to 18 months

The armorer of the film "Rust" has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins, the movie's cinematographer.

April 16, 2024

