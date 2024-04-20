Savannah Chrisley opens up about her life after her parents imprisonment

Savannah Chrisley opens up about her life after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced in November 2022 to 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion.

April 20, 2024

