Seema Verma defends federal government's response to COVID-19 nursing home crisis

More
Verma, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, spoke about the role nursing homes will play when the U.S. reopens and that they must be held accountable for outcomes.
4:29 | 04/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Seema Verma defends federal government's response to COVID-19 nursing home crisis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:29","description":"Verma, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, spoke about the role nursing homes will play when the U.S. reopens and that they must be held accountable for outcomes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"70325627","title":"Seema Verma defends federal government's response to COVID-19 nursing home crisis","url":"/Nightline/video/seema-verma-defends-federal-governments-response-covid-19-70325627"}