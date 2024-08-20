Sen. Gary Peters brings dozens of retired teamsters on DNC stage

Ken Stribling, president of the National United Committee to Protect Pensions, addressed the crowd, saying, "As president, I know Kamala Harris will have our backs."

August 20, 2024

