‘After’ series author Anna Todd tours the set of ‘After We Collided’

More
Todd, the author behind one of the hottest erotic fiction series, is producing the second franchise film installment based on her wildly popular series.
1:33 | 10/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘After’ series author Anna Todd tours the set of ‘After We Collided’
I mean it's pretty hostile comments that I really don't know how we. I didn't feel good at writing about back. I think it just spreads sell many. It just literally comes. These athletes and honey I just fled. Supposedly coming from. Writing a book and your own accident scene gains counties like this where you're actually building it. In saying he could and that best behaved. And it. I mean last movie I kind of prospects in two. Claim that it's literally the team of people under me and know what they're doing and don't have problems teaching needs of the night and I completely. Writer hanging out on its head it's great it's she's always say every day and it's spinning. At a very maternal us so so even though the material if someone respected. You can just rooting for her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:33","description":"Todd, the author behind one of the hottest erotic fiction series, is producing the second franchise film installment based on her wildly popular series. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"66479319","title":"‘After’ series author Anna Todd tours the set of ‘After We Collided’","url":"/Nightline/video/series-author-anna-todd-tours-set-collided-66479319"}