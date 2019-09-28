Transcript for How 'Siegfried and Roy' changed Las Vegas forever

Reporter: They define the glitz and spectacular of the las Vegas strip, seeing freed and Roy, the ultimate show men, masters of magic, with their ever-present companions, the white tigers and lions. The single most spectacular 30 years. Capacity business. It was bigger than life. Reporter: Roy is the animal lover, Siegfried, the illusionist. Siegfried is a magician that comes along once in a generation. Reporter: Together they set Vegas on fire. What was the secret sauce? Between the two of you on stage? You know, I really don't know. First of all, we have been a very good team. Significant fried and Roy. And the way how it always worked is we challenged each other. Reporter: What does he mean to you. All these years we are together and achieved. I said I thank you very much, and I think I said I love you. So, and he says if I would have to do it again, I would do everything again. The same way. I regret nothing. Reporter: The show changing in the face of entertainment on the strip. It sort of transcended everything that Las Vegas had seen till then. You know, and that led to cirque du soleil and blue man group and Chris angel, and all of them kind of patted earn that show after what the Siegfried & Roy show was at the mirage. Reporter: But it was the relationship with the tigers that was extraordinary. Roy had this almost magical contact with them. He adored them. They seemed to adore him. He started to bring him on stage when they are three weeks old, and the animal feels comfortable and secure when Roy was there. Their names are pride and joy. Say hello. Reporter: All of these animals are show business babies. They're trained not to be afraid of the stage. The lights, the sound, the people. Reporter: With 45 years working with animals on stage, there'd never been a serious accident until October 3rd, 2003. It was Roy's 59th birthday. The audience packed with a-listers and friends. What happened? I was very dizzy and blurry, and I couldn't really step my feet, so I tripped forward. Reporter: You tripped and fell because you were dizzy? Yeah. Reporter: Whatever the reason, Roy is now in a horrifying position. He's laying on the stage floor, underneath the tiger, and the animal is not responding to him. The next thing we knew, the tiger was on top of Roy. Reporter: Just take me back to that night as best you can. The tiger was waiting to get his jump on Roy's shoulder and get his treat. And Roy was down, and he said no to the tiger, no, no, no. And then the tiger went on top of him. And he looked around. And he didn't know, like in his face was what, what's going on? And then he grabbed him, and he carried him, for Roy, usually the tiger took, he took, the tiger took Roy back stage. Reporter: You are saying that Roy collapse the even before this happened and that the tiger was trying to help him off stage? Of course. Reporter: The duo had always insisted it was a tragic accident, saying Roy had a stroke on stage, prompting the tiger to pick Roy up by his neck and pull him off stage, they say, for his safety. Reporter: You really firmly believe that the tiger saved your life? Yeah, absolutely. Reporter: And that he saved your life because you think you were already having a stroke? Yeah. Reporter: Family minimums and also a lot of fans have been coming out here in front of the hospital, hoping for some good news. I was waiting on the operation table, and had an out of body experience. Reporter: You had an out of body experience? Yeah, I stepped off the table. I seen the bright, bright but I got the definite message to return. Reporter: Chris Lawrence, one of the trainers on stage that night disputes that account, telling the Hollywood reporter his version. He said a mistake by Roy triggered the tiger. Instead of walking him in a circle as is usually done he used his arm to steer him right fwhook his body. Reporter: Chris Lawrence has come forward now. I know. Reporter: Saying that Roy essentially was to blame. No way. Reporter: Chris says that is a story to protect the brand. Why do you think he says that? I have no idea. He had problems with his life anyway. So something he'll have to, I don't know. I don't know what goes on, I just know his life was full of Reporter: The details of the tragedy may never be truly clear, but the performers say three are at peace. 74 and 80, the two doesn't seem to be slowing down. Often greeting fans at the secret garden, a complex on the grounds of the mirage where visitors can see lions and tigers. Do you miss it? Do you miss the stage? No, I really don't miss it. The stage in Vegas, for 40 years on stage, you know, and we had the most successful show in the history of Las Vegas anyway. Siegfried & Roy are working on a film and documentary series.

