Transcript for Simone Biles helps open the door to a new culture in sports

Reporter: Karina Munoz lives and breathes gymnastics. Like, 95% of my life is gymnastics. I wouldn't trade it for the world. It's taught me so many things. Discipline, time management. I think I'm going to carry that over to college and it's going to help me in my future. Reporter: The 17-year-old has been training at head over heels gymnastics in New Jersey since she was 2. She has dreams to be among the greatest in one of the most physically and mentally demanding sports in the world. You would consider yourself mentally tough? Yeah, you kind of have to be if you're a gymnast. Everything is all mental. You have to make sure you're in the right mindset because you don't want to get hurt. Reporter: The emotional and physical sacrifice young gymnasts make to be the best now laid bare after Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast in the world, pulled out of this week's competitions at the olympic games in Tokyo. I say put mental health first, because if you don't, then you're not going to enjoy your sport, and you're not going to succeed as much as you want to. So it's okay sometimes to even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are. It is brave. It's courageous. Beyond brave and courageous, it was epic. Reporter: Robert Andrews is a mental training expert who worked with Simone Biles leading up to the 2016 Rio olympics, now trains athletes currently competing in the Tokyo games. And what is the lasting message of that epic move that she just made? That the well-being of the athlete is more important than a gold medal. Reporter: Biles' withdrawal trusting athletes' mental health once again into the headlines. Coming on the heels of star athletes like basketball player Kevin love, tennis champion Naomi Osaka, opening up about their struggles. So the bell's been ringing louder and louder and louder. Then Simone just cracked the bell. What kind of message do you think this sends to little ones across the room? I think they should look up to Simone and see what she did, pulling out of that competition. It took a lot of courage. Reporter: The young gymnasts here still in awe of their idol. I think it was smart. Because I think she needs to focus on her mental health more than the sport. It's not about the medal, it's all about the process and the journey. It's more important to feel safe and be safe. Reporter: Biles had hinted she was struggling days before the team finals after an uneven performance at the qualifiers. She wrote on Instagram, I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. The pressure on Simone Biles, it's extraordinary. The most-watched athlete here. The best-known athlete here. The expectations are so high. Reporter: Biles says she knew she couldn't go on after getting lost in midair on her vault. Gymnasts like Karina, a high schooler who's committed to the d-1 university of Iowa, calls it the twisties. Getting lost in the air is so scary, it feels like your mind is separate from your body. Like your body is twisting in the air but you mind doesn't know where you are. You could land on your head, you could get concussion. Reporter: Jason Bauer is the director of head over heels and has been in gymnastics nearly three decades. He says watching Biles, he knew something was wrong. When they came off the vault table, every gymnast in the world who's done that vault knows she was love. How dangerous is it for a gymnast to be lost in midair? Incredibly. They're defying physics. You're going sometimes upwards of 15 feet in the air, moving at high Milledge per hour. Twisting, flipping, rotating, all happens in a split-second. Reporter: After that moment in the air, the superstar confided in her coach. I don't want to do something stupid. Reporter: After stepping off the floor, her teammates stepped up, winning the silver team medal. Let's also high lie how mentally tough the other girls to do rally and be like, we got this. You know? We're a team, we supported each other. Reporter: A seismic shift, perhaps, away from the win at all costs culture. In 1996, U.S. Olympic champion Carrie strug famously vaulting with a badly injured ankle, clinching gold for the women's gymnastics team. Bauer was there in Atlanta. If we could go back and change things, maybe that vault never would have happened. You know, was it the right thing to do? You know, I thin in today's culture and world, no. But back in '96? I think we can look at it now through a totally different Yes. I mean, that -- don't get me wrong what she did, that was grit. That was mental toughness. But that was also a generation of, you're going to do it because I told you to do it. What does that tell you, because I've heard friends of mine saying, well, some version of, shouldn't we teach young people about grit? About suck it up, buttercup? Grit and abuse are two completely different things. Grit is what those other girls did when Simone had to make a decision for herself. Reporter: Because of the global pandemic, this year's olympics are unlike any other. No fans, no families in the stands to cheer on the athletes. For Biles, that's just the She's a high-profile, black, female athlete in a very volatile time racially in our country. And she's been remarkable at the amount of stress that she's been able to handle. But when you throw on the Larry Nassar issues, the catastrophe with that, usag's disastrous handling of that, she's been so vocal against them. Reporter: Biles is the only one of Larry Nassar's known survivors that is still competing in the olympics. The trauma and the fallout from the scandal still lingering. She is a survivor among hundreds of athletes who were abused by Larry Nassar. And here she is. The face of the sport. Also the conscience of the sport. Reporter: The former usa gymnastics national team doctor was sentenced to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls. I just think sometimes people forget that olympic athletes are and, you know, the mental health of athletes, it really matters. Reporter: Two-time olympic gymnast Aly raisman, a fellow Nassar survivor, understands the burden that comes with being on team usa. There's this pressure this expectation that we have to win. That's why people are watching us, winning is the only option. There's so much to be proud of and there is so much more to life than winning gold medals. Reporter: The former captain competing and winning alongside Biles during the 2016 olympic games in Rio. I felt like I had a tremendous amount of pressure. But it's not anywhere close to the pressure that Simone has had on her the last couple of months, the last few years leading up to the games. It's so much. It's the most pressure I've ever seen on a gymnast. Reporter: Since Biles announced her decision, athletes standing in solidarity with her. Like six-time gold medal swimmer Katie ledecky. We're at the highest level. We have the most eyes on us of anyone in the world right now. Reporter: The international olympic committee also announcing that they'll offer a mental health hotline for athletes who may need it. The situation with Simone Biles, obviously one of the greatest athletes in the world, she had a difficult moment and what she elected to do was stay there. Reporter: Biles writing on Instagram today, the outpouring, love, and support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics, which I never truly believed before. The gymnast known as the G.O.A.T., the greatest of all-time, redefining what a true winner looks like. What do you defines a champion? Most people, those who win medals. Champions are people who can go to bed at night and know that they gave everything they had, regardless of the outcome. Simone's a champion because she was brave enough to stand up and say, I'm not safe. I'm not in a good space. Reporter: And with that simple yet bold declaration, Biles is teaching this generation of athletes new skills. I think she's taught people that they need to use their voice when it's needed and not to be scared of your voice, because your voice is the most powerful thing you can use. It's a tool. You can use it whenever you need to. I think that's one of her big strengths that she taught the world.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.