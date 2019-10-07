Singer-songwriter born with a degenerative eye disease describes 'Luxturna' process

More
Christian Guardino, a budding star who has worked with country star Hunter Hayes, was one of the first patients to undergo treatment with the new gene therapy drug "Luxturna" during a clinical trial.
1:17 | 07/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Singer-songwriter born with a degenerative eye disease describes 'Luxturna' process
Zero. Yeah. The news you know. Was this a tough call to go and do this treatment. Now there's no brainer and says you know why it wasn't a tough call at all. Because. It was either do what I can. For go blind. Paris based eat. This we can't hear what everybody still. There yet. I'd take anything. What I had.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"Christian Guardino, a budding star who has worked with country star Hunter Hayes, was one of the first patients to undergo treatment with the new gene therapy drug \"Luxturna\" during a clinical trial.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"64251806","title":"Singer-songwriter born with a degenerative eye disease describes 'Luxturna' process","url":"/Nightline/video/singer-songwriter-born-degenerative-eye-disease-describes-luxturna-64251806"}