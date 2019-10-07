Transcript for Singer-songwriter born with a degenerative eye disease describes 'Luxturna' process

Zero. Yeah. The news you know. Was this a tough call to go and do this treatment. Now there's no brainer and says you know why it wasn't a tough call at all. Because. It was either do what I can. For go blind. Paris based eat. This we can't hear what everybody still. There yet. I'd take anything. What I had.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.