Sister of pop star Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears tells her story: Part 1

Once the lead of a popular teen T.V. show, Jamie Lynn Spears said she remembers feeling isolated after she became pregnant at 16. Now, 30, the mother of two shares her deeply personal struggles.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live