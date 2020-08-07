-
Now Playing: Newspaper delivery man pivots business during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Mnuchin says he supports extending small business funds
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: What’s next for small business loans?
-
Now Playing: Secret recipe for success for this online baker
-
Now Playing: Secrets to small business success for a California-based butcher
-
Now Playing: US sees record jobs gains in June
-
Now Playing: Top tips to get hired
-
Now Playing: US workers getting laid off for a second time as virus surges
-
Now Playing: Salon owner pivots to make soap to keep business alive
-
Now Playing: Senate extends Paycheck Protection Program
-
Now Playing: FreshDirect gives back to community
-
Now Playing: Where to find the best Fourth of July sales
-
Now Playing: 2 major airlines go back to full capacity flights
-
Now Playing: How McDonald’s is responding to the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Ford Foundation president: 'Corporate America in many ways has failed Black America'
-
Now Playing: Demand for bikes soars as pandemic continues
-
Now Playing: Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water reopens with new guidelines
-
Now Playing: Salt Lake City mayor on city’s reopening