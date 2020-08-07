Small businesses in Texas face re-closure as New York shops navigate reopening

More
New York has been conservative about reopening while Texas had one of the shortest shutdowns in the nation. Small business owners in both states are worried about keeping their businesses afloat.
9:57 | 07/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Small businesses in Texas face re-closure as New York shops navigate reopening

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:57","description":"New York has been conservative about reopening while Texas had one of the shortest shutdowns in the nation. Small business owners in both states are worried about keeping their businesses afloat.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"71664385","title":"Small businesses in Texas face re-closure as New York shops navigate reopening","url":"/Nightline/video/small-businesses-texas-face-closure-york-shops-navigate-71664385"}