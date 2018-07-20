Now Playing: Comedians discuss the challenges they faced as gay people

Now Playing: Hillary Clinton pokes fun at Trump, herself in Yale speech

Now Playing: Hunting exotic animals at some Texas ranches said to help conservation effort

Now Playing: Man on death row hopes DNA testing will exonerate him before execution

Now Playing: Rescued boys, coach say they never gave up hope of being found in Thailand cave

Now Playing: Hunters pay big money to hunt exotic animals at this Texas ranch

Now Playing: 23 injured as lava bomb hits tour boat in Hawaii

Now Playing: DNA led to arrest in cold-case murder of an 8-year-old girl in Indiana after 30 years

Now Playing: Boston Marathon runner-up says she is trying for the 2020 Olympics

Now Playing: Breaking down the Helsinki summit: What happened when Trump and Putin met

Now Playing: A look at life inside Putin's Russia

Now Playing: Man abandoned at birth by mom uses genetic genealogy to look for biological parents

Now Playing: 'Lincoln's Last Trial': How winning a murder trial helped Lincoln become president

Now Playing: 'He's the evil': Kidnap victim faces off with captor in court

Now Playing: Missing soccer team found alive in a cave in Thailand after 10 days

Now Playing: A look at the shocking investigation that put a serial killer behind bars

Now Playing: 'Drunk History' creators on how they came up with the idea for the show

Now Playing: Travis Pastrana will attempt stunt that nearly killed Evel Knievel

Now Playing: Bebe Rexha surprises students at her former high school in Staten Island