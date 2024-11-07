Southern California consumed by mountain fire

High winds have contributed to rapid wildfires causing mandatory evacuations.

November 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live