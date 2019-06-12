Transcript for ‘Star Wars’ stars talk about ending the legendary saga, ‘deep love’ between co-stars

Reporter: Few know, but millions await what takes place in the "Rise of Skywalker." The climactic episode nine of the "Star wars" saga, for its fans and for members of its cast, it's a conclusion fraught with feeling. I think that's what was so thrilling about it. It has always been a very David and goliath story. This small team of people up against impossible odds. I don't think there was a day where I wasn't feeling very emotional, because even the fun scenes were so out of the ordinary for me. I was like, oh, my god, we're having fun, how do I do this thing? Reporter: Joining his cast, assembled at disneyland's rise of the resistance attraction, director and co-writer, jj Abrams, putting a bow on this trilogy. Coming in. Reporter: And 42 years' worth of the biggest movie franchise ever. Part of the fun of working on this new trilogy has been sort of embracing what has come before as the history of these characters. What are you doing there, 3 po? Taking one last look, sir. Reporter: The fondly remembered and freshly imagined, rekindled star war fever, with 2015's force awakens. Now he's back at it. The force, it's calling to you. How do we embrace what came before, the familiar, to tell a new story and go somewhere else. If you look at this as nine films, not a trilogy but the end of nine chapters, this chapter needs to connect all those that came before. Reporter: A product of lucasfilm, which, like ABC is owned by the waltz Disney company. Much of the movie's beating heart is thought to be based on Daisy Ridley and confrontations in the drivers. It is so desperate for understanding her place in things. There's a desperate searching for where she comes from, what that means for her. Reporter: Throughout, the young woman who so member rably wielded a radar. Every time, my heart goes, boom, genuinely, I have to move my mic, because my heart is pounding. Still being nervous every time is helpful as well. It gives a bit of adrenaline. Injure, just as her co-actor. Having Daisy on a day-to-day basis. You're able to interact with people who you actually have a close relationship with in real life. It was a draw for me in the beginning, to have you guys all together. All together. My dearest Oscar. Reporter: He thrilled franchise fans with this Instagram video, celebrating his on and offer again bromance. You're the recipient of a very tender video that John did on your behalf. Way too much time on his hands. I long to be reunited with you on a final press tour. Very strange. I had a dirty diaper in my hands when someone was showing me, what is this? That form of speaking, we put on this voice and talk to each other throughout the day in that way. Yes, my friend. So lovely. And then he, you know, so he just kind of was sharing that energy with everyone. The biggest take away is just the deep love that I've acquired for these people that I got to work with over these many years and how rare and special that Reporter: Rare and special, too, is the devotion of "Star wars" fans to the late Carrie fisher, their eternally-beloved Leia. They needed to find a way to feature here one final time. We looked at the footage we had not used from "The force awakens." What we realized is that Chris and I could use that footage and write scenes around Carrie. What's incredible is, you know, she's wonderful in this movie. The heartbreaking reality that she was no longer with us, you know, is so surreal, because literally, she's been alive in the editing room every day for nearly a year. And the idea that we're sitting here talking about her in the past tense is still crushing and impossible to imagine. Reporter: Even now, her wit and compassionate insights continue to inspire. And the thing she said, this really matters to people. Like this is an important thing. It's not ever taking itself too seriously or anything like that. But in viewing this whole experience with that level of importance is important in itself, because this matters. You know, to millions of people. Reporter: And they will see the final episode. What do I think their emotions will be? Are there going to be grief counselors outside the theater as they have this? Well, I grew up in a family of very, very diehard "Star wars" nerds. And and I did, you know, share what happens. And it was just great to, oh, this is just, it, it brings everything together. Reporter: Six years of your life, Daisy. Hmm. Reporter: What did you say to yourself you had learn at the end of it? I think it's a strange time. Because I would say early 20s is a big changing time anyway. And finishing it up I feel much more confident. When people are like, you can do it, you're eventually like, maybe I can do it. I always felt so safe in the environment. That, yeah, six happy years. There's something about "Star wars" as a whole that I think has enormous heart. The dream is to give people that sense of, you know, that sort of sublime transcendence, that feeling of getting to go somewhere that no other kind of movie will take you. Reporter: For "Nightline," Chris Connelly in Anaheim, California. Hmm, the "Rise of Skywalker" comes out on December 20th.

