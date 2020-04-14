Transcript for Struggles for adequate COVID-19 testing remain as Trump pushes to reopen US economy

Nice to meet you. Nice to meet you too. What's your name? Suselle Smith. We're going to do a covid test on you. It's a nasal swab. Reporter: It's just before daybreak in California and Dr. Katz isn't letting the rain slow him down. Donned head to toe in ppe he and his team are conducting test after test for residents here who fear they may have covid-19. I'm done? That's it. We'll call you with the result. Take care. Reporter: And you're going to do 150 of these today? 150 today, 150 tomorrow and 150 on Wednesday. They have the tests and the tests are beautiful. Anybody that needs a test gets a test. Reporter: More than five weeks since this promise widespread rapid testing for the coronavirus still remains patchwork at best. In a country of over 328 million people only around 3 million have been tested. And as the country continues to struggle with the outbreak it's becoming increasingly evident that testing for both the virus and its antibodies may be a key component to fully reopening the country. Yet much about the long-term effects of testing is still to be known. And for some Americans it's too little too late. Samantha northhart of New York began feeling sick on March 22nd. It's a pain throughout my body that I've never had with any other type of flu. Reporter: Samantha knew she'd been in contact with someone who had tested positive. After five days of symptoms and registering with the health department she reached out to her doctor's office to find out about getting tested there. Talked to them, explained my timeline, explained my symptoms. The nurse spoke with the doctor and came back and said, so we're calling you a presumptive positive. Sorry, there's no access to testing right now. Please don't go to the hospital unless you're having trouble breathing. Reporter: By day nine Samantha's symptoms worsened. She called the health department a second time to try to get a test. April 1st was the day that I legitimately almost went to the hospital. The gentleman I spoke to said you have all these trigger things that should have escalated you to the front with a positive case, having all the symptoms, timeline of isolation. You probably should have heard from somebody by now. Reporter: But her efforts futile. She was never able to obtain a test. It's really scary to know that you are the person who has something that could potentially kill somebody else. Reporter: Even frontline workers are having trouble getting reliable rapid tests. As far as testing's concerned I don't think we're catching up. Reporter: In New York City, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, testing for the city's fire department is woefully inadequate according to Gerard Fitzgerald, president of the uniformed firefighters association. Still to this day we're over a month into this now and we still have no ability to get rapid testing with rapid results. Reporter: The urgency to fix our testing system coming against the background of more and more calls to reopen the country. Today president trump said that his administration will put forth a plan to do just that in the coming days. That's what we want. We want to have our country open. We want to return to normal life. Our country's going to be open. And it's going to be successfully opened. Reporter: But experts warn that rushing things without mass testing could undo the recent gains that are successfully flattening the curve. Dr. Patrice Harris is the president of the American medical association. The foundation of any informed choices or policy decisions going forward is science and evidence. And one critical piece of this is testing capacity. Reporter: She says since the beginning of the crisis the United States has been playing catch-up in terms of testing. We certainly have been behind regarding testing capacity. So we really need an all hands on deck effort to get the testing supplies that we need to build up the testing capacity that we require. Reporter: In contrast, south Korea is starting to return to normal, thanks in part to mass testing and intensive contact tracing, which helped contain the virus. Only 217 people have died of covid-19 there out of over 10,500 confirmed cases. The government program has become the gold standard worldwide. Korea is now sending 600,000 of their state-of-the-art rapid tests to the United States at the request of president trump, expected here tomorrow. The lack of national testing has forced states and private companies to fill the gap. I'm getting ready to see the patients. So I have to wear my equipment. Everything is in the car. Reporter: Dr. Iman Barr is a concierge doctor in southern California who says her schedule is now jammed with covid-19 house calls. If you can keep that on your mouth but not -- Reporter: Over the weekend Dr. Barr and teams from local labs were busy administering tests to these Manhattan beach first responders. Conducting both the nasal swab to detect those currently infected and the antibody test to see who has immunity. What role do you think you're playing right now in getting people like these guys back to work? So I see myself as a provider that serves in the community to be able to make sure that nobody's spreading the infection as well. Reporter: If you learn you that do have the antibodies, will that give you a sense of confidence? I think it will just at least make me more reassured -- you know, I have young kids at home and both my wife and I work, so we rely on them and also a daycare to watch our kids. So it gives me some sense with that. Because they are, you know, in the at-risk population. Everybody's at home. Pretty much quiet shift. Reporter: There's a concern that because you are on the frontlines you are responsible and some of these guys might be spreading it. We know the risk that we take when we come to work. It's a new experience for us to take that risk home to our families. Reporter: Getting people tested on a large scale has not been easy here or pretty much anywhere. You know, here in Los Angeles like so many places we are just left on our own. There are no test that's were being delivered from the federal government. So we had to step up and figure this out ourselves. Reporter: L.a.'s mayor Eric garcetti is calling on the public to do more than just adhere to social distancing. You already have delegated testing in the city. Yeah, it's been remarkable to see citizens step up. Reporter: Citizens like Sean Penn. It is a new kind of wake-up call. It's got to be all hands on deck. I just want to thank you -- Reporter: The actor turned activist's non-profit, named core, focuses on communities in crisis. Founded back in 2010, the group supports disaster relief around the world. But now the focus is Penn's home state of California. Operating covid-19 test sites, working with the L.A. Mayor's office and fire department, Penn and his team are training volunteers to run those drive-thru facilities, a responsibility that often has fallen on first responders. We thought we can help here. Reporter: When I first spoke to Penn and core's CEO Ann Lee about two weeks ago, they had just opened their first testing site. Safety is our number one concern. We have so much training right now. It is our biggest area of focus. We have about a six-foot hot zone limit for our volunteers. They're in full ppe. They are describing through the window of the car what to do. The closest that they ever get is on the hand-off through the window of the kit. Then they observe the kit being used, making sure that the people understand how to use it. All these are the core volunteers. Reporter: This weekend when we visited them in west los Angeles, they were up to six locations and say they have tested more than 42,000 people. We should be on pace to have done 100,000 tests by first week may. Reporter: Wow. And hopefully hoping to expand far beyond that as we go along. As long as it has to be done. Reporter: It's a concept that Penn believes is scalable. You stay home and stay healthy. Okay? Reporter: And is the idea to have an army of volunteers like this administering tests across the country? Maybe not by core but by replicating this with other ngos. Yeah, that is -- that's the dream goal. Reporter: At this rate the good work of volunteers may be our best shot for one of the most important pieces of this puzzle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.