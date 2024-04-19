Superfakes: The illicit world of luxury counterfeits

"Impact x Nightline" investigates the complex network of high-end replica handbags and delves into the billion-dollar industry of counterfeit luxury goods.

April 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live