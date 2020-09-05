Transcript for A taped confession from a woman police believe killed Rhoni Reuter: Part 2

It's been months since former Chicago bears star Shaun Gayle's girlfriend was murdered. But he was willing to live under a cloud of suspicion in order for the task force to build a case against Marni yang after they found evidence in her trash can of suspicious purchases. Police introduce the information they have that she had ordered this book about how to make a silencer. Now, why would you purchase a book on how to make a silencer? It was a joke. As the interrogation progresses, police ask her about owning guns. Police where are know Marni owned a .9 millimeter beretta. She leaves out the .9 millimeter and it was like, are you sure there's no more guns? There was another one, it was black, a semi-automatic. Where's that one? That one, I do not know. I want to say a year and half ago some things disappeared out of my house. We had the evidence of the silencer. We had the evidence of her having had a .9 millimeter. Still wasn't enough, and she knew it wasn't enough. Because after they questioned her for a few days, she still was able to walk out the door. After we let Marni yang go we spent a good year and two months revisiting everything. Now we're looking hard at Kristy passion. Kristy passion was a friend of Marni's, on the day of the murder maurni called her at work where the phone lines were recorded. Kristy passion, how can I help you? You want to go to dinner? Okay. That's fine. Is everything all right? Yeah, I'm fine. Do you want to go to dinner. That statement bothered me for a year, because it just didn't make sense. Investigators were tracking a car witnesses saw leaving the scene of the murder. Turns out it was a rental. Police find a record of a car that's rented in Marni's name, but using Christie's address. Investigators approach Christy passion and tell her that she's going to be a co-conspirator in murder if she doesn't work with them. My feeling is that Christi just got tired of lying. She was going to go ahead and kill Roni. I was like, don't do this, what are you going to do, go kill all the women? And she said but she's the one he spends all of the time with, so she's got to go. Marni said if I do this in the morning I will call you at work after I have done it and I will ask you out to dinner. Police say they realize that question was actually code for "I did it." "I killed Roni." Investigators hear a stunning confession. I helped you do something you knew I didn't want any part of when you hid the gun. Did you hide it real well? I put it in a bucket of cement in a dumpster. I had a hoodie on, okay? I had dark makeup on my face. Marni is describing her elaborate disguise which seems to match witnesses' description of the suspect on the day of the murder. She started screaming. I took the first shot. It was at that point I realized we are at the point of no return, and I just started emptying. Marni yang has been charged with the murder of Roni reiter. When we arrested her, we brought her into the station. We provided her a segment of the wire with her and clis Christi. I wish to talk to my attorney. She basically lawyers up and is done with us. I think she realizes she lost. Nearly three and a half years after the murder, Marni yang is going to trial. And when I really just sit down and think this all happened because someone had a crush, it makes no sense to me. It took a jury just four hours to convict Marni yang of murdering Roni and her unborn child. She was sentenced to two life terms. I can't begin to tell you how difficult this has been for me and of course Roni's family. At least I feel that Roni and the baby, they're at peace. Nearly a decade later, I went to interview her at Logan correctional center in Illinois. Hello, maurni? This will be an interesting conversation. Why speak now? I feel like prior to this I don't think it would have mattered. I feel like there's a time, that time is now. Marni maintains her innocence and has hired a high-profile lawyer. Marni took a polygraph, and the pig grafr said she's being honest in her answers. Her costly defense team paid for by her father alleges that her children when they were 16 when questioned were coerced into making false statements that the prosecution used to put their mother in prison. I didn't know anything. And they wouldn't accept that. And the mental frustration. It really broke me. And they got to the point where I started banging my head on the table. One of the task force investigators came into the room. He slammed his hands onto the desk and told me, it's either going to be you or your mother that's going to go down for this. And that's when I really started getting scared. Andrew says the harsh tactics left their mark. I was hospitalized, put on a psychiatric unit for a good month and a half. In its motion to dismiss the petition, the state said the children's statements were not coerced than police told Marni several times during her interrogation that Andrew was not a suspect. Still Marni now claims her murder confession to Christi passion was a lie to protect her you're saying you lied then, but how do I know you're not lying now? I have nothing to lose at this point. But you have everything to gain by lying. The major crimes task force told us it can't comment on the petition because of its court case. It was a skillfully rebranding of the facts, she says and the overwhelming evidence against Marni. I have to ask you, did you kill I did not, and I am not capable of doing anything like that. I am a mother myself. We'll be right back.

