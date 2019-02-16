Transcript for Ted Bundy on the run makes his final stop in Florida: Part 2

Soon after his escape from jail in Colorado, Bundy travels southeast. The man responsible for at least 30 murders is about to commit his most brazen attack yet, striking at Florida state university. In the early morning hours of January 15, between 3:00 and 3:15 A.M., there was an intruder in the sorority house. He had with him some sort of a wooden club. I was on routine patrol that night with my partner. So we drove straight there. As I stopped into the girls were yelling upstairs, upstairs. And at the top of the stairs was a girl named Carrie Chandler. She was down on the floor and bleeding quite badly from head injuries. Pretty much every bone in my face was broken. My front teeth were mostly gone. She made mention about her roommate, Kathy Kleiner. Her injuries were much more extensive. Her jaw was actually hanging off. I remember then laying on my bed and trying to talk. And I couldn't make any moist because my jaw was broken in three places. From New York, this is the ABC weekend news. Four young women were beaten with a club and three strangled by a man who found his victims sleeping in this sorority house. In Pensacola, a month after the khai omega attacks, this man is arrested on a traffic stop. They find out that his driver's license isn't who he is. The car he's driving doesn't belong to him. He's just this mystery guy. He finally tells officers, I am Ted Bundy. Theodore Bundy, one of the FBI's ten most wanted is in custody in Pensacola and is a suspect in last month's slaying. Step out, Mr. Bundy. What do we have here? Oh, an indictment, all right. Why don't you read it to me. It was a combination crime drama, combination political theater. Your honor, I'm here today because I assert my innocence. He had gone to law school. This wasn't so far-fetched for him to be in a courtroom. Some things are best done by yourself than others. It's the ideal stage for Ted Bundy. He's self-assured. He thinks he can manipulate and convince a jury through his charm and good looks that he couldn't have possibly committed these crimes. . I called ray crew to set the scene of what he saw whenever he got to the omega house. Bundy's cross examination in my mind was the determining factor in the case. And, can you describe what you saw when you lifted up the covers? As much detail as you can recall. If you need to use your report, please do so. . She was lying basically face down. There was a considerable amount of blood around her head, matted in her hair, on the walls. As I was describing her injuries and the blood, I had the distinct impression that he was vicariously reliving it and enjoying it. Publish the verdicts madam clerk. Verdict, we the jury on the defendant Theodore Robert Bundy as to count 12 of the indictment, murder in the first degree, guilty as charged. Ted's basically convicted of all the charges. The jury recommends he gets death, the judge gives him death. It is further ordered on such scheduled date that you be put to death. Following the trial, Bundy was later convicted again, this time for the murder of 12 year old Kimberly leach. He was once again sentenced to death. ??? Bye, bye Ted Bundy good-bye ??? It was really festive atmosphere. There are even Ted Bundy tee shirts for sale. ??? Ted Bundy, you're dead ??? People were cheering. They were singing. All right! Right now, Bundy's meeting with a minister in one of those death row cells behind me. In a few minutes, his head will be shaved as he's prepared for execution. He'd been shaven. He didn't look like the boy next door. His head was completely bald. Lapsed when he saw the chair and knew he wasn't going to get away. That's it. That's the signal. He was executed at 7:16. It's about damn time! I think the continuing fascination with Mr. Bundy results from a myth that he is this charming, intelligent individual and ha somehow that charm and intelligence was involved in the murder of these women. When, in fact, he didn't charm these women. He tricked them. He attacked them, bashed them in their head and killed them.

