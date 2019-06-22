Transcript for Tom Hanks, Tim Allen talk returning to Woody and Buzz Lightyear with 'Toy Story 4'

We're going to roll with it. It's not supposed to rain in Florida, ever. No. We're getting water. Have you ever done an interview in the rain like this? Where it's actually pouring on you? Oh, no. Reporter: The rain may have been falling but the stars of "Toy story 4" why shining at toy story land in Disney world. Those iconic lines from Tim Allen's buzz year and Tom Hanks' woody. The two who have become our friends. You look at the body of work that you've done over your careers, where does this stand? First there's this sweep of it, I think we're on our fifth or sixth generation being introduced to woody and buzz. That's powerful. You've got to bow down to the powers of the cinema. That's something you don't take lightly. It speaks to absolutely everybody of every age. I got a great friendship out of this thing. Right, right, of course. On top of that, there's something honorable about this character I wish I was. Something innocent about this character I wish I was. And it's a beautiful experience, and this rates way up there. Buzz, my old movin' buddy. Woody! It's Bo peep! What are you doing here? Potato head. Hey, watch it, buddy. Reporter: Well, the toys are back, and with them, the beloved franchise that for over two decades has made us laugh, tugged at our heartstrings. And broug out the inner kid in all of us. Hey, ham, look. I'm Picasso. Reporter: The blockbuster films produced by Pixar, owned by ABC's parent company Disney, have been delighting children and critics alike, winning three oscars and winning a billion at the box office. In this latest installment, the toys are adjusting to life with a new owner, named Bonnie. This one is bigger than you might imagine, about throw away stuff and what's important to people. And you're doing this through the eyes of a toy, and they're able to hit on this level of adult humor a little bit. Definitely, kids are going to love it and visually, it's stunning, just beautiful to look at. Reporter: Among the familiar faces there's new toys as well, a spork turned homemade toy played by Tony hale. These are your friends. Hi. Ooh, trash. Trash. T's okay. Reporter: Keanu reeves is a motorcycle daredevil. Canada's greatest stuntman. Reporter: Christina Hendricks is the villainous antique doll, and plush buddies. How do you like that, ha, ha! To infinity and beyond! Buzz, you're flying. Reporter: But for the first stars of toy story, these films have become more than just movies. They're a big part of their lives. To infinity and beyond! Reporter: I want you to look at some of these photos and tell me what you see. So here's the premiere of toy story. Oh, lord, oh, my lord. Look at you guys. Reporter: How much have you both changed since these photos? Oh, dear, oh, dear. We've been through a lot, I must say. Yeah, we've been through a lot. I think I bought that from the gap. Shapeless, unfitting thing. This is where you could wear a bathmat. Stop with the tee shirt. Reporter: What are some of your most memorable lines? The greatest one, you -- are -- a -- toy! Reporter: And for fans who want to hold onto their toys just a little bit longer, there may be more toy stories to come. The future of the franchise still has to be determined, but is this the end of buzz and woody? I don't know. You need to ask somebody else higher up on the food chain. Reporter: How long can this franchise go? It depends. To infinity and beyond! And beyond! It's to infinity and beyond! Reporter: For "Nightline," Paula Faris in Orlando, Florida. "Toy story 4" is in theaters now.

