Transcript for Trump issues stricter coronavirus social distancing guidelines: Part 1

Are you considering instituting a nationwide lockdown, a nationwide quarantine? At this point not nationwide. We may look at certain areas, certain -- certain hot spots, as they call them. We'll be looking at that. Reporter: The nation grinding to a halt. Schools close. Businesses shut down. In some places curfews in place. Kids are not pleased, but that's okay. Sad. Because I'm going to miss all my friends. Reporter: The effects of the covid-19 outbreak sweeping through all aspects of American life. Creates a lot of hardship for people. But this is the right choice. We're going to just stay open because this might be the last resort people have, and that's the reality of what we're dealing with right now. Reporter: Extreme times and extreme measures. The president issuing new national guidelines for the next 15 days. We'd much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it, and that's what we are. Therefore, my administration is recommending that all Americans including the young and healthy work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel, and avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and public food courts. Reporter: In some places restrictions are more severe. 7 million people in San Francisco ordered to shelter in place for the next three weeks. If I thought last Friday's announcement was hard, this one is exponentially harder. Why is this necessary? You know, we want to look back on this are and say we overreacted, we did too much. So the clock is ticking for us. Reporter: The global numbers soaring to at least 181,000 cases. Deaths more than 7,000. For the first time the majority of those deaths outside China. In the U.S. There were at least 85 deaths. Cases were topping 4,600. In every state except west Virginia. Compare that to just two weeks ago when it was only 80 cases in 10 states. Is this the new normal? We'll see what happens. But they think August. Could be July. Could be longer than that. Even though we will still continue to see an acceleration of cases, we have the opportunity to blunt that peak and essentially make it more of a mound, which would mean less sick people and less death. Reporter: Across the country at least 35 states have shut down some public schools, affecting almost 36 million students. In Boston volunteers boxing up homework to deliver to students at home. With so many American children without access to school meals, communities from Pennsylvania to Texas stepping up to make sure families have the supplies they need. Trying to stay positive in a bad situation. So that's it. Reporter: As the number of cases grows, so does the threat to the U.S. Health care system. Drive-thru testing locations are now popping up all around the country. But the head of the world health organization says there is still not nearly enough testing being done. You cannot fight a fire blindfolded, and we cannot stop this pandemic if we don't know who is infected. Reporter: A number of states say they've received test kits but lack the appropriate personal protection equipment for health care workers. It's mainly masks, eye shields, n95 respirators, gowns, gloves, respirate rz, everything you need to take care of these folks. Keeping our vulnerable patients and health care workers safe and healthy as possible is the most important thing we can do right now so we can take care of the sick people when they get to us. Reporter: New York governor Andrew Cuomo calling on president trump to mobilize the army corps of engineers to help. I only have 50,000 hospital beds. I only have 3,000 intensive care unit beds. Take my college dorms. Take my surplus property and retrofit it for more hospital beds. Let them come in today, today, because time is short. Reporter: What's worse, the spread of the virus now beginning to sideline those front-line medical professionals, including an E.R. Doctor in New Jersey, another doctor in Washington, and multiple workers at a hospital in Boston. We're seeing doctors and nurses come down with covid-19. What does that tell you? And was it expected? We can't emphasize this enough. I've worked in hospitals for the last 20 years. It's not just doctors and nurses. It's lab techs. It's transporters. It's janitorial staff. It's food services. It's administrative staff. All in hospitals. They are all at risk. If that population has to self-quarantine -- Reporter: And the economy continuing to get pummeled. Huge losses on Wall Street. The Dow closing down nearly 3,000 points. Already some of the hardest-hit industries are looking for help. U.S. Airlines are asking for a bailout. The travel industry was already feeling it, and today the airline industry, which employs 750,000 Americans, came out and said that without a $50 billion bailout that they will run out of money by the end of this year. Reporter: The service industry also taking a direct blow after states have implemented bans on restaurants and bars. Some forced to close completely while others have been limited to takeout and delivery. The whole economy has come to a screeching halt, and restaurants, bars, cafes, all the people who work in those companies are now out of work for the foreseeable future. Reporter: Other businesses with heavily congested spaces like movie theaters and gyms shutting down as well. You know, I'm not an alarmist when I say this is more of like we're in the middle of a pearl harbor attack every day. And we're trying to adapt to the situation in front of us. Reporter: Quiet streets in the town of teaneck, New Jersey after the mayor asked his nearly 40,000 residents to self-quarantine. But acknowledging that brings a slew of financial difficulties. If they don't go to work, they don't get paid. If they don't get paid, they don't have food. We need a massive effort right now from local philanthropy to houses of worship to local municipalities to state government, county government, and the federal government. Reporter: Pharmacies, gas stations and grocery stores LE main open. Some businesses trying to protect vulnerable customers. Today the stop & shop chain announcing special hours for people 60 and older. Thousands of people are rushing to try to get into the Costco here in the city of commerce -- Reporter: But long lines remain at Costcos from Illinois to Los Angeles. More chaos at airports across the Americans crammed shoulder to shoulder for hours, caught in the rush to leave Europe. I definitely felt unsafe. If the government's telling me to keep social distancing, that was the opposite. What's up, everybody, from catania airport? Reporter: American Jason Rupp, who travels the world making YouTube videos, spent the last week in quarantine with his mother in Italy. Mama, say hi to everybody. Hello, everybody. Reporter: They've spent the last few days trying to get a ticket home. We got a last-minute plane ticket. We were shocked that we were able to even book a ticket. We pretty much have the plane to ourself. I'm thankful for that because I was worried about sitting next to a lot of people. Reporter: Now they're finally back in New York. Mama and I, we cleared the health checks. They checked our temperature. We're all good. Reporter: They've self-quarantined. I was worried about the stigma of coming from Italy and how new yorkers would react to me. But anyway, I'm staying home so, I'm not interacting with anyone anyway. Reporter: The mass exodus of Americans from Europe comes as leaders there are cracking down. The European commission now seeking a ban on non-essential travel. The less travel the more we can contain the virus. Reporter: Today Germany closed its borders. France plans to do the same. The president saying the country is "At war" with covid-19. In Italy the grim situation going grimmer. Almost 350 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll passing 2,000. I'm always trying to be as cold and honest -- I don't want to scare anybody. There's no guarantee of anything. But I can tell you, we are going to try our very best with all of the resources, all of the force, all of our might to make sure that doesn't happen. Reporter: There is good news in the race for a vaccine. I'm also pleased to report today that a vaccine candidate has begun the phase 1 clinical trial. Reporter: Researchers in Seattle gave the first shot of that vaccine to volunteer Jennifer hallen. Everybody's feeling so helpless right now and I realized there was something I could do to help. Reporter: The milestone marking just the beginning. Even if it goes well, a vaccine still will not be available for 12 to 18 months. There are dozens more companies and groups around the world working on a vaccine. In China a glimmer of hope. After months under extreme lockdown officials have lifted some restrictions in the hardest-hit area, allowing thousands of people to go back to work. You and I have covered disasters together around the world in Haiti, 9/11. And part of what courage looked like in those cases was the public stepping out and attempting to live a normal life. What does courage look like now in this space? I think at this point courage really looks like people taking these aggressive steps not just because it can benefit their health but because it can benefit those around them and benefit us as a society and as a country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.