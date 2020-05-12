Transcript for The truth about Dave Kroupa’s apparent stalker is revealed: Part 2

By the spring of 2015, 37-year-old single mom Carri Farver had been missing for 2 1/2 years. The only signs of her were thousands of menacing texts and emails. Police were beginning to suspect Liz galier was behind those messages and Carri might actually be dead. They shared their theory with Dave, Carri and Liz's ex-boyfriend. The police had said, Liz is the culprit. I still hadn't seen any evidence myself. So I was either trying to ignore the whole thing or trying to understand how this person I spent so much time with could be this other person I didn't know. Reporter: December 5th, 2015, Liz calls 911 to report an emergency. She's been shot in the thigh while taking a late-night walk in the park. Is the stale ant still nearby? I don't think so. Reporter: Liz tells police she thinks her shooter was a flora, the mother of Dave's children. Police don't buy it. Amy had an alibi and was cleared almost immediately. Another one of her schemes to bring Dave back into her life and make herself look like a victim. Reporter: The day before Liz had asked to file a harassment charge against Amy. All these years Liz thought she was harassed by Cari, but now she thought it was Amy. That would make more sense, right? They only dated two weeks. I don't understand why a person would still be stalking him almost three years later. Reporter: Liz allows police to extract and download the messages on her phone. They give the information to detective Tony Cava. He spends thousands of hours trying to determine where all the messages allegedly sent by Carri were coming from. He eventually traces them to Liz, not Amy flora. Liz signed up for upwards of or 30 fake addresses. Every account we look at, there's always a connection to an account she has, a dev she as, or her house. Cava discovered Liz was using an app which allowed her to send messages and receive them at a later time. She was able to send messages pretending to be Carri, and they'd arrive while she was sitting next to Dave. From Dave's point of view, Liz couldn't have sent it because she was sitting next to him. It gave a perfect alibi to Liz. Reporter: Investigators bring Liz in for an interview, telling her they're looking into the disappearance of Kerry Farver. Liz points to Amy flora as the culprit. Sitting across from Liz, I knew most likely she was a murderer I knew in order to solve this, she was going to have to believe I genuinely thought Amy was responsible. Reporter: Investigators know Amy is innocent, but they tell Liz they need her help in getting Amy to confess to Carri's murder hoping Liz will incriminate herself in the process. It took a few days for Liz to play into their hand. Reporter: Liz starts forwarding emails she says were from Amy. Investigators press her to give specifics how Carri died. When I met crazy Carri, she would not stop talking about Dave and him being her husband. She tried to attack me but I attacked her with a knife, stabbed her three or four times in the chest and stomach area, took her out and burned her, stuffed her body in a garbage can with crap. Reporter: In another email allegedly written by Amy, Liz reveals the crime scene. She writes, I really did kill Cari and I did do it in her own car. Reporter: Police then search Carri's war. We opened up this door, pulled out the passenger seat, pulled off the fabric off that seat, that's where we found that big red stain. The positive test for human blood. Reporter: A DNA test of the blood showed it was a match for Carri Farver. A huge moment. It changes from a missing persons investigating, now it's a homicide investigation. Reporter: Omaha police arrest Liz for an unpaid traffic citation. Allowing them to question her directly about her involvement in Carri's case. You have a lot of questions you need to answer. A very important question. You're in a serious position. Her phone was at your house GHT after she disappeared. I want to ask you how you can explain that. She's never been to my house. She definitely was giving me the evi eye. For years and years, people have been sending emails under Cari's fictitious accounts. The ip addresses show up to whose house? Your house. Haven't had internet at my house. You definitely see a woman who thinks she's smarter than thepolice, who doesn't recognize that she's in a mouse trap. Reporter: The detective confronts Liz, telling her he knows she wrote the so-called Amy confession email. The finger's pointing right at you. I'm done talking and I'm going to have my attorney. I didn't do anything. Okay. Reporter: Meanwhile, detectives obtain a search warrant for Liz's home. Finding a camera and camcorder that belonged to Cari. The camera had a video of Cari taken two days before she died, last known images of her alive. Apparently somebody here decided max's explorer was not the right color. We're going to see if we can fix that. Reporter: She was documenting vandalism, something investigators believe wase by Liz. Somebody thought they were quite the artist. Reporter: Armed with this evidence, investigators obtained a felony arrest warrant for the first-degree murder for Liz golier, December 22nd, 2016. Liz retains defense attorney James martin Davis, who waives a jury trial, making the judge the fact finder in the case. A few months before the trial started, Dave remembered he's had a tablet in storage and gave the tablet to detectives, who discovered that the sd card in the tablet had once been in Liz's phone. It contained thousands of deleted images investigators were able to restore. I came to a photo that no one had seen before. It was reddish. I wasn't sure what I was looking at first. It turned out to be a human foot. Human foot with a tattoo. And the foot was decomposing. So this person was dead. Reporter: The tattoo was the Chinese symbol for "Mother." The exact tattoo Cari had had on her foot. This photo, it was shocking. It made me realize that Liz golier killed Cari Farver and she's taking photos of her body. Once he had this, I felt Reporter: In may 2017, the case went to trial with no body, no witnesses, and no murder weapon. It's a hard case to prove. It's a hard case to make. It's even harder to get a conviction.but the web miss golier was weaving, she got caught in it. Instead of being the spider, she became the insect. Reporter: The judge found Liz golier guilty of first-degree murder. She was sentenced to life in prison. Liz declined ABC news' request for an interview. If I could talk to Cari right now, I'd say, I love you. And I'm so glad that you were in my life. And I miss you terribly.

