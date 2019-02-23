Transcript for Former Uber driver claims ride-sharing app directed him to commit 2016 shootings

what I, and I, and I know that I have killed. Reporter: You're watching never-before-seen video of Jason Dalton being interviewed by police, explaining why he's just gone on a murderous rampage because his Uber app made him do it. I know you guys are going to have a hard time believing this, but it literally took over mind and body. The Uber app? Yes. I wasn't believing anything of it, but if it's something that's going to make him talk, you're not going to want to shut him down. It switched from red to black. And it's in that black mode. It literally has control of you. Reporter: Before February 20, 2016, Jason Dalton seemed like any ordinary family man in Kalamazoo, Michigan, a man who just started to drive for Uber to pick up extra cash for vacation, but he starts an eight-how much rain of terror. We were going so fast. At one point I even thought about hitting him. Finally, he, like, slammed on his brakes. What kind of car is it? Chevy equinox. Reporter: Right after that, he heads home, puts on his bulletproof vest and grabs a semi-automatic. He goes by a woman driving a group of her daughter's friends. ? We were talking and all that ended when I saw this car speeding. He was instantly right in front of me. I told the girls run, and do not come back. I tried to get under a car. And I realized, if I keep moving, if I keep moving, if I keep moving, then he just continued to shoot. So I laid there. And I pretended that I was dead. And I was going to tell myself, I just hope the children are okay. Lord, please, I can never forgive myself. Just make sure that they're okay. Physically blocked some of those bullets from where those kids were going. Yes. Would I do it all over again? Hell, yeah, I'd do it again. Reporter: She was shot four times, rushed to the hospital. Now Dalton wants to switch cars. Meets his wife at his parents' house W has these ominous words. He gave her a gun, said, I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to do, but when you watch the 11:00 news ton you'll know that it was me. Reporter: He leaves her bewildered but then continues to pick up passengers. He then pulls into a local car dealership where father and son rich and Tyler Smith were shopping for a truck. Jason Dalton walked up to them and then started to shoot and shoot and shoot. Reporter: Just minutes later. Ten units. Shots fired, cracker barrel. Reporter: Dalton shoots at five more people. Anyone hurt? Reporter: Sergeant Neilson comes up, and we both happen to look at the same time and see there was somethinging. He opens the door and sees Addie. We see that she has an obvious gunshot wound to the head. The housephone rang. She said we're from browns and methodist. I'm trying to find the parents of an Abigail. Her comes were, you need to get up here as soon as possible because she's not going it through the night. They walks us up to this room in the icu. And that's when I saw her for the first time. Couple hours later, she flat lined. They tried to do cpr. And that was horrific to see. We told them to let her go. If it was meant to be, it was meant to be. At that point, we started to say our good-byes. I was holdingabbey's hand. And I looked right at her. I said, if you can hear me, if you can hear me at all, give me a sign. And she squeezed me. And at that point I knew right there she was back and that she was going to fight like holy hell. Reporter: But the shootings had set off in the western Michigan town. Very tense situation. In Kalamazoo county, multiple people have been shot and killed. Definitely a serial killer. Reporter: Jason Dalton has killed six people. What he doesn't know is that now police are closing in on him. I heard radio traffic advising that he is following a black hhr that has left one of the bars downtown. When he came to a stop, he just sat in the vehicle. He's caught in the Chevy hhr with the gun that killed the people the cracker barrel in his pocket. How have you been treated? I've been treated okay. He was not aggressive at all. He just chose not to answer some of our questions. Do you know how many people you killed tonight? I'd just like to plead the fifth. We kept asking him why, what happened? What happened in your life to make you do this? Reporter: We may never know the answer to those questions. Jury selection begins tomorrow in the murder trial of Jason Dalton. Reporter: As the trial is about to begin, Dalton has another surprise. Going against the expectation that he would try to plead insanity. How do you plead? Guilty. You are sentenced to a period of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Have you watched any of the news and seen Jason Dalton? Whenever I see him, I flip him off. I can't stand him. Sometimes I'd like to trade places with him, to where he could have the gunshot wound and I could be Normal, but not in jail, because I almost died. And my mom was a basket case. She sat by my bed the whole eight days, five days, however long I was in a coma. Reporter: Did she smile when she saw you open your eyes again? I remember her crying with

