Transcript for U.S. airstrike kills Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Breaking news that a major escalation in tensions between the US and Iran the Topper riding in general has been killed and an air strike while leaving a Baghdad airport. The Pentagon confirmed the US military carried out the attack. Customs solid money was one of the most powerful figures in the Middle East have been the top military men and Iran for more than twenty years. This attack comes after Ryan backed groups breached the US embassy in Baghdad just two days ago. We now turn ABC's you're films who has with president trumpet in West Palm Beach, Florida care. When reports of the air strike at the Baghdad airport broke tonight there was one question on everyone's mind. Was the United States responsible. We'll the president was cryptic he responded with only a picture tweeting at the image of the American flag. My White House sources were able to confirm that not only did the strike happen. But it was ordered by president from the Pentagon announcing that the strike did indeed kill the powerful commander. Of Iran's revolutionary guard corps because scenes Sula money. As well as the head of in a riding in backed Iraqi militia. And it was ordered by president trump. Now here in the US Republicans are calling this a success saying trot made a brave and correct call. But the present is also facing questions from his critics on Capitol Hill. Asking if the United States carried out the assassination. With out authorization from congress potentially bringing this country. To the brink of an all out. War Keira thanks. Joining us now is ABC news chief global affairs correspondent Martha rad as to Martha. You're on the ground and in Iraq with solemn money not too long ago what Morse is presence like there. Well lit up when crisis was taking over towns in Iraq so the money would awesome piece she'd be in Iraq traveling back and forth. Between that were on at a rock. Just to help lead this fight teach Iranian backed militias. Against I insists he was a very strong dictionary mysterious presence in Iraq he was not high profile by any means but people's certain though he was there. Certainly do what he was doing it trying to get seat by just. But I will also say that his presence was felt sure how the war was there because she was responsible. For the death. So many Americans anti hurt soldiers and generals that every would talk about that much in what do you audience has done Andy of running and weapons. That were present at 8 o'clock and targeting American troops. So clear that this is a victory tonight than for the truck administration. But I would imagine that Iran will have a response yes. I think it's almost certain it will it will help some sort. I'm response. Even given what we Kurtz and then proceed meaning tweaked. And that the United States since some way will pay for this. I think the important thing here to look at in any kind of Iran in response. It's whether they take credit for it can remember which he attacks. Earlier this year on this Saudi oil fuels. And it's deep deep drone attacks. They talked about the drone but they did not talk about the sought Saudi oil fields they did not take responsibility for those attraction checked the foreign minister. It Iran's told me in person when I was in Tehran. That some of those must have been sort of shocked that they were responsible trip has changed. So achieved in Iran. Has some sort of response to the killing of so we'll money and they take credit for it. They are looking for a larger conflict which they don't think they won it can't just. Martha Raddatz thank you so much. Joining us now is ABC news military contributor colonel Steve again here he's a former marine and high ranking State Department official. Tim Canadian thank you so much for joining us first what what's the latest let's information you have at this hour. We know everything that that ended is that Republican that is is that they sold money is dead along with the head of this this militia group that that Iran that Iran controlled and so. That is the headline that's not gonna change overnight what may change overnight is how the running into react. Obviously this is something that that they'll have to do something about. Mr. solid money as he is not just a general. He is some link almost a Demi god within the eyes of the running people he is that a hero of the running people for a long time. He is their face overseas and their international adventures. And so this is not just some general this is somebody. Who is not only one most powerful man in Iran who won the most powerful men and all of the Middle East. She says she was suggests that Iran will almost certainly have to respond. They're gonna have to do something I think that did what they do and how much they do is up to them. The year the administration did two things were very interstate today one is that they said we will hold Iran. Responsible for anything that happens that means no sir gets no Hezbollah no tankers in the gulf just mysteriously blowing up. No global hawks being shot down anything that happens. Iran will be held responsible by the US so they no longer have the ability to hide behind their proxies to hide behind their surrogates. So wow what they do will be up to them but they know that if they get held responsible. That the US very quickly could defeat there of dare conventional military. And lead them helpless that's the real risk here is that it kids turns into something that it becomes a very dangerous conventional fight. Within the Persian gulf based on what she just said how likely is it this point that more US troops will be sent to the region. I think the kind of posture that we have there is quite strong. It's certainly enough to deal. Anything that the running military could throw with the US. It just depends on what kind of response comes from. If you're running as decide to do something quiet to hit back just to show that they did. Going to be probably something that the troops there will be able to handle the real danger here is does he get out of hand in the Iran is respond. Tried to deflect. The anger that is inherent in the running people towards the Iranian regime. As you know that there have been riots over the past. Few months thousands of Iran is have been killed by a running security forces in these riots and so. The Iranian regime wants to deflect that anger onto the US so that is sort of going to be part of the calculus on how hard they hit back at the US. Colonel Steve Gainer thank you so much. The attack tonight killing the top general in Iran is just the latest in a troubled relationship between the US in Iraq. One has been ongoing for forty years since the regime took American hostages but last summer tensions began to increase once again. The US calling the strike a success for the are running into almost surely your call for retaliation. Vulnerability in the rules that are Ratigan television announcing his death saying so money had been martyred after years of struggle for Islam all. The Department of Defense confirming the attack saying it was done quote at the direction of the president. Adding this strike was aimed at deterring future are running an attack plane its detect came after continuing tension between the US and Iran. 2018 president from pulled down the Iran nuclear deal brokered by President Obama this was a horrible one sided deal just days ago when New Year's Eve. Do I want to know. I want to have peace I like the no ride you want me. More than anybody so I don't see that happen. I think in April the US State Department made the unprecedented step of labeling the Iranian National Guard. A terrorist organization this historic step of a pro the world's leading state sponsor of terror. The financial means to spread misery and death around the world by early may the US aircraft carrier had been deployed to the region. Then a shocking escalation. Series of attacks and international oil tankers in the region's busy shipping channels. Smoke billowed hundreds of feet high from one of the crippled oil tankers. Tit for tat all leading up to June 2019 attack what are US drone. The Pentagon claims it was flying in international airspace. But Iran maintains they drowned was in their territory the Pentagon readies an air strike. C system reverse course around 7 PM. The US military bring to launch warplanes and warships that are running into markets until one final meeting between the president and members of his national security team. We're truck made a dramatic reversal against the advice sources say a former national security advisor John Bolton sectors steak Mike Pompeo. But he later told NBC news he changed his mind because the plan strikes were not proportionate to runs downing of an unnamed US drone. I thought about it for a second I said you know what they shut down its balloon may end. Drone and here we are sitting with a 150. Dead people. That would have taken place probably within a half an hour after I say go ahead. The president denying reports that planes were in the air and ships written positions before he called off that strike. But that was not the case tonight tonight the strike went off. We'll have continuing coverage on Good Morning America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.