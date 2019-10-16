US Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon on learning to be comfortable in his own skin

More
The 2018 Olympics bronze medalist is the first openly gay U.S. athlete. He hopes kids who read his memoir will "see a little bit of themselves in it" and become inspired to pursue their dreams.
5:56 | 10/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon on learning to be comfortable in his own skin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:56","description":"The 2018 Olympics bronze medalist is the first openly gay U.S. athlete. He hopes kids who read his memoir will \"see a little bit of themselves in it\" and become inspired to pursue their dreams.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"66311140","title":"US Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon on learning to be comfortable in his own skin","url":"/Nightline/video/us-olympic-figure-skater-adam-rippon-learning-comfortable-66311140"}