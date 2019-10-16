Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for US Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon on learning to be comfortable in his own skin
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"5:56","description":"The 2018 Olympics bronze medalist is the first openly gay U.S. athlete. He hopes kids who read his memoir will \"see a little bit of themselves in it\" and become inspired to pursue their dreams.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"66311140","title":"US Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon on learning to be comfortable in his own skin","url":"/Nightline/video/us-olympic-figure-skater-adam-rippon-learning-comfortable-66311140"}