Uvalde pediatrician to testify on the aftermath of the Texas school shooting: Part 1

Dr. Roy Guerrero is sharing his story with Congress on Wednesday about the horrors he saw at the hospital after the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live