Transcript for Vaccinating teachers amidst school re-opening pressures becomes hot-button issue

Now to the lessons being learned across the country that are dividing parents and teachers can school safely reopen it without a vaccine holds. For those on the front lines in classrooms how to be protected from an invisible intruder. In the rich to get America. Fascinating getting the potentially lifesaving Johnson teachers has become a hot button issue getting back to schools my main objective effect at the back faster quicker you know then it's a great move. I feel like we have sort of an ethical quandary on our hands in that the teachers. RB Clinton friend for the vaccine but we don't have dates and we don't have a planned. In the California community of Los Gatos in the heart of Silicon Valley controversy. After good samaritan hospital offered teachers at Los Gatos school district the opportunity to get vaccinated. Ahead of their scheduled group we became aware. News emailed him got out basically saying there's a special deal. For vaccination there were a lot of factors there there were very concerning to us and. This email from district superintendent Paul Johnson obtained by the Mercury news. Inform the staff that the hospital had invited them to sign up is health care workers dual link they provided Google's got to superintendent telling ABC news in part. My job as superintendent is to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff. This is more urgent as we approach our target for school reopening within the next week. That's why we were so grateful when good samaritan hospital reached down to us with this opportunity. The county Health Department has temporarily cut off the hospital from receiving any more vaccine doses good samaritan has said it regrets the error and will conduct an investigation. Most not doses just one of thousands of communities feeling the pressure to reopen schools the Biden administration has made it clear to getting children back into the classrooms is a top priority. We should make. School classrooms. Safe and secure but with limited vaccine doses available it's up to each state to decide who gets priority. We have been advocating. For quite a long time that that not just teachers all of the educators in our school buildings that are surrounding our students get prioritized for vaccination and we know. That our parents want nothing more than a cease and returned in person learning and that's what educators all over this country. Want to they want to eat witnessing. Contact the teachers union is threatening to strike demanding vaccinations for all teachers today thousands of students were told to stay home I cannot. As mayor in good conscience as a mirrors a mother and are proud resident of the city leave these students behind who our family. Trailing. When a safe solution is absolutely. Possible. Annie Cobb County Georgia outside of Atlanta were masks are required in schools three teachers have died from coated including. 53 year old Patrick king. Nobody deserves to die a better job teachers need support and protection they need to be listened to and they need to be how. He's dying wish. Monkey little Mayan wearing masks to protect others who can't yourself. So was safe in school teaching possible earlier this evening I spoke with a ABC news contributor doctor John Brownstein. Doctor browsing thanks so much for joining us tonight there is some encouraging news from the CDC today the transmission rate of Kobe's nineteen and schools is low. As long as strict safety precautions are taken with this new data do you think that all school should be able to reopen for in person learning since. It's really about being able to open safely right the ability to how masking and social distancing you and good ventilation. And really overall we're calls what we found is that schools that's how these protocols in place had had. David limited transmission and wait lure transmission events then see in the community and so. If you can make schools say there's really no reason why they should be open and I think this is the big push that we're seeing now are the Biden administration is to finally get these schools open because they don't represent this real hotbed of infection like maybe initially thoughts. Now in at least 22 states teachers were included in the early vaccine groups and yet we're seeing so many having a difficult time getting the shot do you think they should be given more priority to get schools open. Teachers need to be considered essential workers essentially alongside. All being credible workers that we seem to have had kept this economy going throughout the pandemic you know every state is making decisions that are slightly different and of course with the slow rollout and vaccine supply not sort of meeting the demand. This is slowing Garrett had to get all our teachers immunized. And in the meantime even more contagious new covad variants have been recently identified here in the US. Do you think it regular cloth masks are enough or should people be looking in order to upgrade their masks now and also what do you think about double the asking jurors. And even use that masks across this country we have shown that. By increasing use of masks in the community you can drive down transmission so it's it's here to master but also the quality and that's right so we knew that coffin cheaters he's just not going to be sufficient especially as happens in virtually variance that we know are more transmissible so that every exposure could lead potentially to a higher probability of an infection this is why we're thinking about better that's like surgical mask or and 95 massacre available so yes we should be considered improving the quality her -- and if we can't. But it's hard took a double asking makes a lot of sense they can improve the fish. They can reduce the air car gives that would allow for transition events to take place so this double masked. Yeah I know it's starting to sound a little bit like removing the goal post but it's really important wanted to try. Transmission down and avoid having these new dares take over communities I think it's a great idea doctor Don Brownstein always appreciate your insight thanks listened term. Thank you.

