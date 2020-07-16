Vanessa Guillen’s mother’s message to victims of harassment in the military

“If you know the abuser, report the name. Report the base where you are,” Gloria Guillen told ABC News in Spanish. “Come out with me to seek justice.”
0:48 | 07/16/20

