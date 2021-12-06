Transcript for Vanessa Guillen's sister, fiance discuss investigation into her disappearance: Part 1

Since her disappearance 14 months ago, army soldier Vanessa Guillen's face and name -- Say her name! Vanessa! Have been seared into the national conscience. We will not stay silent! Despite their grief, her family has embarked on a relentless quest for answers and justice. It's one of the biggest military reforms in history. With a bombshell report from the army exposing details of sexual harassment and how they mishandled her case from the I've never seen more of a botched job, more of a mishandled case in my life. Reporter: My colleague John Quinones went to Texas to talk to the family. It seems like yesterday that she was here, no? Reporter: Vanessa Guillen was a natural athlete. Fierce. According to her parents, Gloria and rahelio. One of six kids, born and raised in Houston, Texas. That's Vanessa in the middle. Reporter: After her parents came from Mexico, Vanessa had a keen sense of patriotism starting at a young age. And in 2018, she fulfilled her childhood dream. Vanessa was sent to ft. Hood, stationed there as an active duty soldier. She would make the trek every weekend to visit her family in Houston. That's about a three-hour drive. Vanessa was a small arms repair soldier. So her responsibilities included ensuring weapons were maintained, helping with accountability and inventories. That was her job. Reporter: Her family says Vanessa's childhood ambition turned sour about a month in. She said, I don't like it here. And, I hope one day you understand. Reporter: The 20-year-old stayed in the army, though. When she got engaged, her family thought things could turn She was just smiling, looking at her parents. We were all happy. Reporter: About a month after, sister Mayra became worried when Vanessa didn't respond to texts and calls went to voicemail. That's when I decided to start calling the base. They told me they hadn't seen her since about lunchtime that I'm sitting there like, it's already been more than six hours, and nobody knows where she is? Reporter: Worried, Mayra and fiance Juan drove to ft. Hood from Houston overnight. It was about 3:00 in the morning. I call the staff sergeant, hey, I'm here. And he's asleep. He just tells me, oh, can you come back in the morning? And I was like, okay, I guess. When I arrive at ft. Hood on the 23rd, about 8:00 in the morning, they told me that her keys, her car, her military I.D., debit cards, were there. The military police were contacted. And they used their resources to do local law enforcement checks. So when that search came back without any results, then that's when Cid is notified. In the army, they have what they call U.S. Army criminal investigative division, or Cid. And they basically investigate anything that's serious. Reporter: Vanessa's bam family started putting up missing poster signs and went to social media to spread awareness. How can she go missing on a military base? That's ridiculous. Go find her, better find her. The meetings were useless, there was no new information. For them not to give us an answer, it's like, the problem is inside. We can't tell everything. We have to maintain the integrity of the investigation. Vanessa's family doesn't feel like they're getting straightforward answers from the army, so they start holding protests outside the east gate of ft. Hood. We started protesting every Friday. What do we want? Vanessa! Reporter: According to soldiers in Vanessa's unit, a superior asked specialist Aaron Robinson, the person believed to have las seen Vanessa, about his encounter with her. Robinson said their interaction was simply professional. They defaulted to what they always defaulted to, which was awol. Instead of looking at the facts. There was a text between Robinson and Vanessa saying, I'm coming, I'll be there in five minutes. When he was interviewed, they didn't extract the evidence from his mobile phone at that time. That was a missed opportunity. A few days later, army investigators interview specialist Robinson again. He tells them that the day Vanessa disappeared, he finished up his work and went to his off-post residence to spend the night with his girlfriend. Army officials say when they spoke with Robinson's girlfriend, she backed up his Reporter: About a month later, two witnesses told investigators they saw Robinson on the day Vanessa vanished putting a large container in the back of his car. That is really an important piece of information. Because Robinson is seen moving the container that conceivably could have a body in it. So the next day they go and talk to him. And that's when he agrees to have his phone searched. Reporter: As investigators look for evidence, they enlisted the help of a search and rescue nonprofit called Texas equusearch, and Vanessa's family, desperate for answers, reached out to their congressman, Sylvia Garcia. I told them I would call ft. Hood and set up a virtual phone call with the colonel. Reporter: On that call, mom Gloria related a stunning conversation she'd had with her daughter. She told her family she was being sexually harassed, but she didn't report it out of fear of retaliation and retribution. And because you're reporting that harassment basically up the chain of command, in the end, whether someone is prosecuted or not is up to the unit commander. Reporter: Vanessa's family reached out to attorney Natalie kwam who took the days probono. I was told he followed her into a shower, and another person harassed her. Reporter: The story went viral, with celebrities like Salma Hyatt tweeting about her disappearance. It empowered military service members to come forward with their stories about sexual harassment and assault within the military. The search of specialist Robinson's phone finds that it pinged in belten, Texas, around the Leon river, the morning ava nessa disappeared. A tip led search teams to the Leon river near temple. We found this burn pile. On that burn pile, there was a -- about 30% that did not burn of a tuff box. Reporter: No human remains founl. As the search continued, congressman Garcia says Cid investigators disclosed they were not looking into the sexual harassment claims. Wait a minute. What do you mean you're not going to look at sexual harassment? I mean, that could be the reason for her disappearance. It could be a motive. Cid said it was a misunderstanding. What do you find when you looked into that case? We didn't see any indications that they looked at sexual misconduct or any mistrement of Vanessa Guillen by any person in the army. I can't say it didn't happen, but there's no documentation of it that we saw. Reporter: At a news conference later that day, Gloria's grief spoke volumes. I think the army was caught off guard by the power of that family, by the emotion of that family. Reporter: A week later, human remains are discovered near the location where specialist Robinson's phone had pinged in the middle of the night hours ava after Vanessa's disappearance. Concrete substance was poured over the remains to try to hide it. But there was a lock of hair that was sticking out that looked human. Reporter: Mayra got a call. I just dropped my phone and was just -- I think everything came to an end. Coming up -- The army releasing a highly anticipated report regarding the death of Vanessa Guillen today. A rare admission of missteps from one of America's most esteemed institutions. There were errors that occurred, errors in accountability, respect with respect to leadership. How Vanessa's case is forcing the army to change policy. It will bring the help my sister never obtained, it will

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.