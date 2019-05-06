Transcript for Vet talks about being unwitting face of thousands of fake online accounts

He might appear in your inbox as a handsome army medic serving on a peacekeeping mission overseas. If any might even tell you about life back home on his farm you can make up a lot of stories of a guy in uniform I can rattle Boris. But the man in the pictures Bryant Denny. Isn't the same person behind a keyboard. I went on FaceBook and typed in my name and dad ever double digits and fake accounts that came out he's the victim of a bizarre case of identity theft. His pictures plastered across dozens of social media platforms. Base spoke against Grambling didn't better when your fish tender and really society's just and a few more. Insights. Apparently a retired colonel from the US army. Brain has found himself immersed in the shady world of online romance fraud. When he discovered that his photos had been stolen and used to lure women from all over the globe. Into thinking they were in a relationship with him. I've been everybody it from. Frank Smith Scott Glenn's that Ricardo Montalban I mean you name it there's been a Pate broke Bob built and Sargent. Colonel major lieutenant colonel. I went to West Point BMI and I am man leading humanitarian. Assistance mission in Iraq Afghanistan. Syria. I'm in all those places doing all those things. The real brain Danny is a husband a father and a proud veteran someone who has spent a lifetime fighting for others. So if there's a woman watching this interview right now she thinks she's communicating with you. Colonel Ryan Denney. Zero yeah. Here's. It's not me. Right let's face. It's all made up this all.

