Transcript for Voter feedback on 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

Finally tonight, what voters took away from the vice presidential face-off. Okay. I think kamala Harris did a great job. And I like, number one, foremost, I like her when she spoke on the coronavirus. I also like when kamala spoke on the economics and how they're going to bring jobs back. I like what she said about the affordable care act. You know, being a small business owner, I would say that we're going to be voting -- I'm going to vote for trump. Vice president pence said that he's not ashamed to say that he's pro life. And I'm pro life. And all of us should be pro life. We're trying to save lives now. If president trump is re-elected, it makes me very nervous. Because I fear for my country. I fear for myself. I fear for my children. So I am very nervous about this election. More nervous than I've ever been. You know, I have conservative friends. I have liberal friends. And we can agree to disagree with my liberal friends. But you know, we still love one

