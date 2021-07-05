Transcript for Walter Wallace Jr.'s death ignites calls for police reform: Part 2

October 2020. The city of brotherly love on edge. Tonight, turmoil in Philadelphia. Unrest in Philadelphia this week. The police commissioner is vowing to fully investigate. Reporter: Fury over Walter Wallace jr.'s death igniting the city. One of more than 300 black lives claimed by at least last year across the country. For every George Floyd, there are literally dozens of Walter wallaces. Reporter: For each life lost, a family left behind, fighting for change. Eric Garner's family battling to ban police chokeholds. Breonna Taylor's mom rallying against no-knock warrants. For Walter Wallace's family, it's about tasers and changing how police respond to mental health. Shortly after the shooting, the family enlists the help of attorney shaka Johnson, a former Philadelphia police officer When you hear "Mental health challenge," you wonder why deadly force, when dealing with someone who is having a crisis. This narrative, that oh, he has a criminal record, he was armed and dangerous. Right. What do you make of that description? When it is someone killed at the hands of police, we engage in victim blaming almost immediately. We don't go into that level of inquiry as it relates to the Reporter: The Wallace family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the two officers, Sean mazzerato and Thomas Munz. The officers' attorney said in a statement both sides are discussing a mutually satisfactory resolution, but they could still face criminal charges. Both officers have been placed on restrictive duty pending investigations by internal affairs and the district attorney. When you look at that video what went wrong? I'm not in a position to say what went wrong. I think there was an assumption that we knew that he was experiencing some form of crisis. When we responded. We didn't. I'm here to listen. Reporter: After Walter was killed, the Philadelphia police commissioner, Danielle outlaw, met with Walter's family. Put the knife down now! Repter: Nine days later, they released the body-worn camera video of the fatal shooting, a first in the department's history. Put the knife down! It didn't do us any good to hold on to that information, because it appeared as though we were trying to hide something, and we weren't. Reporter: Outlaw has built her career on reform. On this day, she showed us their new crisis intervention training, something the officers in the Walter Wallace case didn't receive. So you introduce stress so that you can take what you learned in the classroom into the real world? Yeah. Reporter: In this scenario police respond to a domestic dispute. My husband is acting a little off. Anyone else in the bedroom? No, just him. Who are you guys? Get out of my house! Go! Reporter: The man has a knife. Get out of here! Reporter: The police draw their weapons but try to talk to Get out of here! Just want to help you, man. They got all the information they need, they communicated over the radio. What that does is communicate as much information as they possibly can to allow additional backup to arrive. Let me get a supervisor and co-responder out to this location, please. Philadelphia police department. Reporter: In addition to stepping up implicit bias training -- Black, Asian, hispanic? Reporter: Outlaw changed 911 dispatcher training. Adding questions to reveal mental health episodes. There's no cookie-cutter response. The best outcome is that everyone walks away safe. If someone's in crisis, they get the services that they need. That is ultimately not a police matter. Reporter: The Wallace family says training alone isn't the officers need to have the right tools. If tasers had been around, if those officers had been taser trained and certified, he would very likely be alive. Reporter: The justice department recommended six years ago that Philadelphia officers be equipped with less-lethal options like tasers. Walter Wallace's family was very adamant that they requested that all officers be given tasers. And there's a real sense that they've been let down. Well, I have made the request. It costs approximately $14 million over a period of five years to get everyone in patrol, at least, outfitted with tasers. All budgets are approved by the city council, and the budget has not yet been ultimately approved. Reporter: Outlaw says that reform is costly. But the family believes inaction costs even more. Justice needs to be served and them cops need to be locked up for what they did to him. You think the officers should be investigated, if not charged? Charged, that's right. Do it. Walter Wallace's family, his father, his mother, told me point blank, we think that the officers should be behind bars. That's a comment and a question for the district attorney. Can you understand their emotion on that? They're entitled to that I'm a parent. I couldn't imagine what it would be like to lose a child, especially in front of me. I can't touch him. I can't hug him. I just can't see him. It hurts me so bad. His life was cut short because people that aren't judges or god, somebody that doesn't have the final say, ended it.

