Wendy Williams speaks with ABC News amid fight for independence

The former talk show host discusses her ongoing desire to escape a court-ordered guardianship and her dementia diagnosis.

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live