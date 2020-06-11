Transcript for What’s happening in the battleground states where votes are still being counted

Battleground Pennsylvania. A big prize. 20 electoral votes hanging in the balance. Counting continues here for the third day. Blue voters like Lauren Swann hoping the keystone state will deliver Joe Biden the white I voted for the biden/harris ticket. I pretty much voted straight Democrat. And I had a lot of concerns about this election cycle, like a lot of people did. We need better health insurance coverage and better health care Reporter: Just north of Philadelphia, the people of bucks county have voted Democrat in every election since 1992. But Republican pep poprick holds out a slim hope. Why did you vote for president trump? I think he had the best plan for the future. I like what he did the last four the stock market, the unemployment rate went down. I thought four more years of the president is what I'd like to Reporter: In addition to Pennsylvania, all eyes are focused on two other states -- Georgia and Arizona. The vote count remains neck and neck. But the path to the white house looking a little easier for the challengertoday. It is the will of the voters, no one, not anything else, that chooses the president of the United States of America. So each ballot must be counted. And that's what we' going to see going through now. And that's how it should be. Reporter: The president, after being camera shy for two days, appearing at the white house this evening to falsely claim there is fraud and corruption going O with the vote count. If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. The president came into the briefing room and made a series of unfounded and wild accusations without presenting a shred of evidence, really disinformation coming from the president. In some ways an attack on the integrity of the America democratic system. Reporter: In a rambling set of accusations, wit any evidence, trump said every part of the election process had been rigged against him. Apparently frustrated with most of the numbers going in Joe Biden's favor. We were winning in all the key locations, by a lot, actually. Then our numbers started miraculously getting whittled away, in secret. The president is invoking this idea of illegal votes, of a stolen election. But there is no evidence of illegal votes. What is happening is the counting of votes, the counting of votes including absentee mail-in votes. This is a process that takes time, and there has been no evidence presented that any of it is being done in a way that would be illegal or fraudulent. Reporter: As the votes continue to be counted, Joe Biden seeing increased numbers due to mail-in early voting. Democracy's sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience, as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years. The senator and I, we continue to feel very good about where Reporter: One of the places the campaign is happy with where things stand is in Georgia. Once a conservative stronghold, now the surprise of the election. Closed on Tuesday, the president was ahead by more than 300,000 votes. Two days later, the gap is razor At this point we're trying to get all the legal votes counted accurately so we can get the right results and make sure that everybody's vote is reflected properly. Reporter: Thousands of votes now being counted from democratic hot spots, the suburbs surrounding Atlanta and Savannah. Votes that have been breaking avily for Biden. We're reminded again of the severity of this pandemic. Cases are on the rise nationwide, and we're nearing 240,000 deaths due T covid. Our hearts go out to each and every family that has lost a loved one. Reporter: Against the backdrop of it all, a country grappling with an ongoing pandemic and an unstable economy. Coronavirus cases are still on the rise. The U.S. Reportedly a daily average of nearly 90,000 cases. In the state of Arizona, and for many voters there, the heartache of the pandemic is still fresh in their mind. I lost my father to the pandemic. He passed away in -- September 14th on my birthday. Reporter: Francisco Rivera considers himself an independent, but says in the end he voted for Biden. He says he didn't agree with how the president talked. I don't like people being PC, but basically as the leader of the United States, I feel they should be a little bit more of a conscious of the way of -- like how they're speaking, words they're saying. Words haveaning. Reporter: Rivera rough the more than 1 million Latino eligible voters that are added to a potential reckoning in a state that hasn't voted blue since Bill Clinton won in 1996. Historically, both parties have taken the Latino vote for granted. Right now the message is, if you ke ignoring the Latino vote, you are going to lose the election. The Latino vote is a powerful force that is defining elections in the states but also the national election. Reporter: Hector Sanchez is the executive director of one of the largest get out the vote organizations in the country. It's an election he won't forget. I've been in the country 26 years. I just voted in my first presidential election. It was a very powerful experience. Especially being able to vote after four years of the trump administration, literally starting his campaigns attacking Mexicans. Reporter: In Arizona, the counting process has been tense. Last night, dozens of trump supporters, some armed, gathering outside the county recorder's office in maricopa county. Hi, this is Jorge Rivas -- Reporter: In Tucson, restaurant owner Jorge and wife Betty are holding out hope for the president, the couple meeting with trump, even recording ballads for him. I'm hopeful. I want him to win. Because I think if he doesn't win, this will be the turning point for this country to start going downhill pretty fast. Because I think he's like the savif our country. Reporter: Rivas, who migrated from El Salvador, drawn to trump's message of law and order. Having come to the united States where you find the opportunity to live the American dream that makes you care for this country. I feel very blessed having left the violence and come to a country where law and order and respect is something that you cherish. Reporter: Back in Pennsylvania, even though Biden trails the president now, most of the uncounted votes are early votes and mail-in votes from the so-called collar counties, suburbs around Philadelphia that overwhelmingly favor the Democrats. The campaign expects to come out ahead and win the white house. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. I ask everyone to stay calm, all people to stay calm. The process is working. Reporter: The last election, when trump shockingly flipped this traditionally blue state red, we first met pat and Lauren. I think 2016 is is the worst campaign season I've ever experienced in my entire life. 2008, in't happy when Barack Obama won, trust me, but I didn't go out picketing. There were angry things said during campaign 2016. Very angry, hateful things. I agree. Reporter: Now, four years later, is there a particular issue do you think that drove the big turnout in bucks county? In our discussions and polling and knocking on doors, surveys we took, the two biggest issues were covid and civil our people are very, very concerned with what they were seeing happening in other Philadelphia cities. They want the police defunded. They want strong support. They want to be protected. They also want the covid to be treated appropriately. Reporter: With covid-19 cases mounting every day, a deeply divided populace. The economy reeling. Whoever wins the white house will step into an America struggling under a massive What I've discovered is the few times I've tried to have conversations like this with people who support the current president, I can't get anywhere. I think it's a very small segment of this society that is hijacking our spirit. And buying into all this anger and this hatred. It's not the America that I knew in all the years I've lived, born and lived here. Reporter: Tomorrow the counting continues. All sides looking for clarity in this season of crisis.

