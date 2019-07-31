Transcript for Woman forced to marry at 15 says 'everything changed, I wasn't me anymore': Part 1

Reporter: They're portrayed as modern day romeos and juliettes, young, star-crossed lovers. In dramas like "The secret life of the American teenager." I now pronounce you man and Reporter: And reality shows like "Say yes to the dress." I'm 17. Excuse me? Like a one and a seven? Yes. Wow! Reporter: But for hundreds of thousands of young girls across America, their weddings a far cry from happily ever after. My aunt got on the bus and said get off the bus, you're going to get married today. I was 11 years of age when we got married. And he was 20. Reporter: Child marriage, an issue many can't imagine exists in American neighborhoods. There's no place in civilized society for the early or forced marriage of children. End child marriage now! Reporter: But over the course of a year-long investigation, we traveled from the east coast to the mountainous west to the heartland, uncovering America's child brides. We're here in Steele, Missouri, a small, rural town, and we're about to meet Ashley, who got married at 15. For Ashley Duncan, a freshman in high school, what started as a typical school day ended with her becoming a wife. My aunt, she got on the bus not long after I did and said come on, get off the bus, you're going to go get married. Reporter: After discovering she was pregnant, Ashley believed marrying her 18-year-old boyfriend was her only option. Did anyone ask you anything at the courthouse? Did they take you aside to say, are you sure you want to do this? No. Reporter: No one. What do you remember feeling at that point? I was scared, but at the time, I was told and believed, since he was 18 or older, he would go to jail because I was pregnant. Reporter: Did you understand at the time, at age 15, what getting married meant? No. I don't realize how big of a commitment I was making. Reporter: What did you dream about when you dreamed about your wedding? My dress. I always wanted to be different and a traditional wedding is the bride wears white and the husband wears like black tuxedo or something, and I wanted to wear a black dress and I wanted the men to wear white. Reporter: On that actual day, do you remember what you were wearing? Um I think I was wearing just regular pants I wear every day and my hoodie. Because it was cold. Reporter: Not the dress you dreamed about. No. Not at all. Reporter: Alarmingly, the numbers show that Ashley's story is far from unique. A report by the justice center revealed that between 2000 and 2015, over 200,000 children were married in America. And it's perfectly legal. Almost every state in America allow the child marriage with exceptions. Many require either the approval of a clerk or judge and/or a parent or legal guardian. And in 13 states there is no minimum age to wed. What was it like going back to school? It was hard. Reporter: Yeah. I wasn't the same going back as it was the day I got on the bus. Reporter: In one day. Yeah. Reporter: It changed. Everything changed. It wasn't me anymore. Ly I had a whole different last name. The teachers were confused. Kids were picking on me, and I was too young to be married. Reporter: When you went to school that day you were Ashley -- Tidwell. Reporter: And in one day, you go back to school and you took his name. So now are you Ashley? Duncan. It's crazy to think that out here there was actually so many kids grew up out here. Reporter: Soon enough, Ashley would drop out of school, after two years of marriage and the birth of her second child, she and her husband would separate, even though Ashley and her husband were both teens, the vast majority of marriages occur between an adult man and younger girl. Some of them as young as 11. Like sherry Johnson, now 59 years old. This is that 11-year-old girl that got married. This is the dress that my mom made. Reporter: You look back at that photo, what do you think? It shouldn't have happened. I think that this shouldn't be. Reporter: At age 11, before she was even a teenager, sherry married a man nearly twice her age. We got married. That night after church. Nobody said anything. I knew I was a child. I know I was 11. I knew he was 20. So I knew something was wrong then. And I was really totally surprised that they allowed it to happen. Reporter: She says she was forced into the responsibilities of marriage by her mother. Her husband, a deacon in the church had statutorily raped her prior to their marriage. I was being raped by people with authority. I didn't know what was actually really happening. I just know that something wasn't right about it. Reporter: She had already given birth to their first child at just 10. Soon, she was pregnant again. I remember going to school at the time in the fifth grade and coming home and had to wash diapers out in the tub. Reporter: Like so many child brides, she dropped out of school. Over their seven years of marriage, she would have six children, finally leaving her husband when she turned 17 and later divorcing him. Ms. Johnson is the reason for this bill. She is the voice for this bill. Reporter: Now she's on a mission, fighting to end child marriage in Florida. Ms. Johnson was raped at a very young age by her deacon at church. And, when it was found out that she was pregnant, her parent, her parents did the unthinkable. They forced her to marry the man who impregnated her as a child. Reporter: Her story read into the record last year just before lawmakers passed a bill meant to protect her. By your vote the bill passes. There is obvious potential for abuse and exploitation. A whole host of horrors to lurk behind a marriage license that involves a child. Reporter: Jenny smoot, an advocate with the tahuri justice center says the abuse rate is three times higher. In many states, it can be used as a loophole, allowing men to skirt statutory charges. You put all of this together and you've effectively road mapped a way that predators can find a work around through a marriage to gain sexual access to young girls that would otherwise be prohibited. Reporter: To what extent do you see this happening in our country today? Some of the amazing survivor advocates who have come forward and are helping to lead this campaign forward, their stories are heartbreaking. They really do involve young girls, twice older men taking advantage of the vulnerabilities of an abusive or broken home, preying on them, grooming them. Reporter: That harsh reality prompting some to action, like Reese. From the very blue state of commute to the step of the capital in New Jersey. Now's the time to pass the Reporter: Reese is the head of the non-profit, unchained at last. Much of her battle is to convince legislators and the public that it is an issue needing attention. Are we okay with child marriage being legal right here in New Jersey? No! This is frayedy. Reporter: This is a personal the location of her office hidden, a secret to keep those trying to escape safe. Most of the time, legally, there's nothing she can do to help. When a child reaches out to us, there's almost nothing we can do to help her. We can be charged with kidnapping if we help her to leave home. Reporter: How does that make you feel that there's almost nothing you can do? It's heartbreaking. I started this organization to help people. And I said call me, I'm going to help you. I didn't realize when you're not 18 I cannot help you. When these girls call and they end up in the hospital because they tried to kill themselves or they stop calling, and I understand that they've given up and decided to go along with the marriage, it's heartbreaking. That is why I said I'm not going to accept this. Reporter: When we come back, the fight to end child marriage continues, and we meet a child bride who stands by her decision to marry young. There are a lot of lawmakers who think they're presenting young girls. I think there's no limitation for love.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.